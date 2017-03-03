Morning News Call - India, March 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- QUIZ EAST Test your wits and googling speed at 11 am on the Friday quiz that focuses on Asia and the week's top news. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Hindalco offers $500 million of new shares - term sheet Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, is selling new shares to investors in a bid to raise up to 33.37 billion rupees, according to deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday. • POLL-Yuan, rupee outlook sours on Fed interest rate hike bets The Chinese yuan and the Indian rupee are expected to weaken, although less than previously thought, reversing recent gains as rising chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month boost the dollar, a Reuters poll found. • Khazanah arm selling $160 million worth stake in Apollo Hospitals - term sheet A unit of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah has launched a block deal to sell a $160 million worth of shares in India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, a deal term sheet seen by Thomson Reuters publication IFR showed on Thursday. • BRICS bank to lend between $2.5-3 billion in 2017 - China Daily The development bank set up by the BRICS group of emerging economies will aim to lend $2.5 billion to $3 billion this year, its president K.V. Kamath told the state-owned China Daily newspaper, nearly double the amount the bank loaned last year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Under fire, Trump's attorney general removes himself from campaign probes U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday he would stay out of any probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election but maintained he did nothing wrong by failing to disclose he met last year with Russia's ambassador. • Pence used private email while Indiana governor U.S. Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, his office said in a statement on Thursday. • Snap's shares pop after year's biggest IPO Snap's shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading as investors flocked to buy into the hottest technology stock offering in three years, overcoming doubts about the loss-making messaging app company's slowing user growth. • EXCLUSIVE-Japan's Toshiba prepares $2 bln sale of Landis+Gyr -sources Japan's Toshiba is preparing a potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,880.00, trading down 0.5 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as mounting expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase this month boosted demand for the greenback ahead of a speech by Janet Yellen. • Indian government bonds are poised to open lower amid caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech today, while a growing possibility of an imminent rate increase in the U.S. has soured investor sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.80 pct - 6.85 pct band today. The paper had settled at 100.96 rupees yielding 6.83 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, led by financial stocks, while Caterpillar shares dropped following news that federal officials searched its Illinois facilities • The dollar held broad gains as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in. Asian stocks were mostly lower. • The dollar was broadly steady and remained on track for solid weekly gains on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as at its meeting this month, triggering a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. • U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in more than 7-1/2 years on Thursday, while other U.S. yields hit multi-week or multi-month highs on increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its March meeting. • Crude oil rose as the market took a breather after three days of decline, but prices are being anchored by Russia's output remaining unchanged in February, indicating weak compliance on a global deal to cut supplies. • Gold prices held firm after falling more than one percent in the previous session, but gold was on track for its first drop in five weeks and weakest level since December on expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in March. 