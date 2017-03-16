Morning News Call - India, March 16

To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 10:15 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: BNP Paribas Mutual Fund to brief media in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Honda launch media conference in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Payments Council of India members to speak on MDR charges in Mumbai. 5.00 pm: GST Council meets in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-MARKET DISCONNECT Discuss the disconnect between equity, fixed income and currency markets with Naeem Aslam, Chief Market Analyst, Think Markets UK, at 3.30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Engineering sales lift India's exports for sixth month in Feb India's exports rose in February for the sixth straight month, helped by a pick-up in engineering sales despite fears of protectionist and anti-trade sentiment in the United States and Europe. • Indian billionaire Agarwal to invest up to 2 billion pounds in Anglo American Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds in Anglo American, but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. • SBI approves plan to raise up to $2.3 billion in capital State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its board had approved a plan to raise up to 150 billion rupees from capital markets in the next fiscal year starting from April 1. • Suncor sells cargo of offshore Canadian crude to Indian Oil Corp Suncor Energy has sold a cargo of offshore Canadian crude from its Hibernia field to Indian Oil Corp, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Wednesday. • Troubled waters? India fast-tracks hydro projects in disputed Kashmir India has fast-tracked hydropower projects worth $15 billion in Kashmir in recent months, three federal and state officials said, ignoring warnings from Islamabad that power stations on rivers flowing into Pakistan will disrupt water supplies. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Dutch PM Rutte on course for big victory over far-right Wilders The Netherlands' centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on course for a resounding victory over anti-Islam and anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election on Wednesday, offering huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism. • Hawaii judge halts Trump's new travel ban before it can go into effect Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a U.S. federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday issued an emergency halt to the order's implementation. • Fed raises rates as job gains, firming inflation stoke confidence The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,180.00, trading up 0.79 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates but refrained from signaling a faster pace of tightening going forward. • Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates yesterday, as expected, but stuck to its earlier guidance on further monetary tightening this year. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a wide 6.75 pct-6.84 pct band today. The bond had closed at 100.99 rupees, yielding 6.83 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected. • The dollar nursed bitter losses in Asia while sovereign bonds savoured their biggest rally in nine months after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening. • The dollar wallowed at a one-month low after the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded less hawkish as anticipated following its latest policy decision, while the euro stood tall as Dutch election exit polls gave the country's prime minister a big lead over his far-right rival. • U.S. Treasury yields plummeted after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months as expected, but did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. • Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trading, extending gains from the previous session after official data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from record highs. • Gold prices rose to a one-week high as the dollar fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to a less hawkish stance on further interest rate hikes this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.62/65.65 March 15 $173.88 mln $89.51 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.23 pct Month-to-date $1.99 bln $157.69 mln Year-to-date $3.54 bln $1.47 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.69 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)