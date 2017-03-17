Morning News Call - India, March 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Farm Minister Sudarshan Bhagat at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Niti Aayog Head Amitabh Kant, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at India Today conclave in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: Steel Minister Birender Singh at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Food, drink giants plot fightback as India looks to tighten rules Several food and drink multinationals and trade groups met in recent weeks to discuss how to lobby more effectively against Indian proposals for higher taxes and stricter labelling rules on fatty or sugary foods, sources familiar with the talks said. • Indian billionaire targets $2.4 billion Anglo stake as mining sector revives Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said he wants to buy a 2 billion pound stake in Anglo American, a major vote of confidence in the global miner's recovery. • IOC buys its first Hibernia crude from Canada's Suncor Indian Oil Corp became India's first refiner to buy light sweet Hibernia crude from Canada's largest oil company, doing the deal after the opening of the arbitrage for Canadian oil to flow to Asia. • COLUMN-Coal India missing output target doesn't matter, mining millions of tonnes more does: Russell Recent media reports have highlighted that Coal India Ltd, the state-owned behemoth that's the world's largest miner of the fuel, will likely miss its target of producing 598 million tonnes in the fiscal year ending March 31. • VTB says Rosneft-led deal to acquire Essar to be completed this month The acquisition of Indian refiner Essar Oil, led by Russian oil company Rosneft, is set to be completed "in the nearest future, this month", VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump's budget cuts to domestic, aid programs draw Republican scorn U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs. • Fed rate hikes could spell end to global easing The Federal Reserve's return to higher interest rates could lend a hand to beleaguered counterparts in Japan and Europe and signal the end of a long cycle of monetary stimulus across Asia, as central banks from Beijing to Ankara to London reacted on Thursday to the U.S. policy change. • Dutch PM cheers EU leaders by seeing off far-right's Wilders EU leaders lined up on Thursday to congratulate Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on beating far-rightist Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,194.50, trading up 0.10 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as traders will likely take profits after the Federal Reserve’s reiteration that it plans a gradual pace of rate increases lifted the local currency to 17-month highs. • Indian government bonds may gain in early trade, as some investors are likely to continue to add positions after the U.S. central bank stuck to its projection of gradual rate hikes. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.82 pct-6.87 pct band today, a dealer with a state-run bank said. The bond had closed at 100.88 rupees, yielding 6.84 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year. • Asian stocks advanced, set for their best week since July, while the dollar continued the slide that began after the Federal Reserve indicated it was unlikely to speed up monetary tightening. • The dollar licked its wounds in Asian trading, wallowing at five-week lows against a currency basket and on track for weekly losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes than some investors had expected. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday from more than one-week lows on the view that they had fallen too sharply in the prior session after the Federal Reserve maintained its outlook for only a gradual pace of interest rate increases this year. • Oil prices edged up as a drawdown in U.S. crude inventory eased concerns about a global supply glut. • Gold prices held firm not far from over one-week highs hit the session before, remaining on course for their first weekly rise in three. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.40/65.43 March 16 $208.08 mln $706.62 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.24 pct Month-to-date $2.20 bln $864.31 mln Year-to-date $3.76 bln $2.18 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.41 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)