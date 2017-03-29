Morning News Call - India, March 29

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to speak on UDAY scheme in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Tata Motors launch event in Mumbai. 03:15 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak to brief media in Mumbai. 06:30 pm: Cabinet likely to meet, agenda not known in New Delhi.. LIVECHAT- ASSETS Discuss the disconnect between equity, fixed income and currency markets with Naeem Aslam, Chief Market Analyst, Think Markets UK, at 3.30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Monsanto loses legal battle with Indian seed producer Monsanto lost a legal battle with one of India's biggest seed producers over a contract dispute on Tuesday, and was ordered to restore a licensing agreement and cut royalty charges. • Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit Washington this year -White House U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said he looked forward to playing host to a visit by Modi to Washington later this year. • Crop shipper AGT sees resolution of India-Canada pulse trade snag Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to jeopardizeC$1.1 billion inannual tradeof the food staples, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday. • Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit to KKR, Canada Pension India's Bharti Airtel said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than 61.9 billion rupees. • India brings back 10 pct tax on wheat imports India on Tuesday imposed a 10 percent import tax on wheat with immediate effect, government sources said, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly four months that saw large overseas purchases. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump signs order dismantling Obama-era climate policies President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global warming. • Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist Two of China's 'Big Five' lenders, Bank of Communications and Agricultural Bank of China, reported modest annual profit growth on Tuesday, as they battled operating pressures and the narrowest net interest margins since at least 2011. • Japan's tepid retail sales raise concerns about consumption, growth Japanese retail sales were effectively flat in February as consumers cut back on food and durable goods after employers offered the lowest spring wage increases in four years. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,139.50, trading up 0.29 pct from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials supported expectations of more rate increases this year, propping up the greenback The rupee closed at a 17-month high of 65.04 to the dollar in Mumbai on March 27. Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade amid expectations foreign investors will continue to pour money into the debt market. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.68 pct-6.74 pct band today. The bond had closed at 101.80 rupees, yielding 6.71 pct, on Mar. 27. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high. • Asian shares inched ahead while the dollar and commodities held gains as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth. • The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket as solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by concern about Britain's impending exit from the European Union. • U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Tuesday, in generally below-average volume, tracking a jump in stocks after U.S. consumer confidence surged to a 16-year high. • Oil prices extended gains from the previous session, lifted by supply disruptions in Libya and expectations that an OPEC-led output reduction will be extended into the second half of the year. • Gold prices fell as positive economic data from the United States backed expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year, prompting the dollar to bounce back from multi-month lows. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.04/65.07 March 28 $986.62 mln - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.0200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru) ))