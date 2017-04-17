Morning News Call - India, April 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government releases March wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to brief media in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman Infosys set a $2 billion cash return to shareholders and appointed an independent director as co-chairman, moves that may placate a group of founders and former executives who have criticised India's second-biggest software services exporter. • India's exports revival picks up speed in March A recovery in Indian exports gathered steam in March with a pick-up in demand for engineering and petroleum products, bolstering an economy still recovering from the government's cash clampdown. • State Bank of India sees profit boost in 3 years after bank units merged The head of State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said she expects a boost to annual profit of as much as 30 billion rupees in three years on cost and efficiency gains from the absorption of associate banks. • India cenbank tweaks rules for regulatory action on banks The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Pence lands at Korean DMZ day after North Korea's failed missile test U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, pledging an "unshakeable" commitment to South Korea, landed at a U.S. military base next to the demilitarised border with North Korea, a day after a failed missile launch by the North. • China Q1 GDP grows faster than expected 6.9 percent, steel output hits record China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly faster than expected, supported by a government infrastructure spending spree and a frenzied housing market that is showing signs of overheating. • Turkey's Erdogan declares referendum victory, opponents plan challenge President Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum on Sunday to grant him sweeping powers in the biggest overhaul of modern Turkish politics, but opponents said the vote was marred by irregularities and they would challenge its result. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,153.50, little changed from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as mounting tensions over North Korea keep investors on edge, even as softer-than-expected U.S. economic data hurt demand for the greenback. Indian financial markets were shut on April 14 for a public holiday. Other Asian currencies traded mixed. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India announced it will auction long-duration Treasury Bills over the next four weeks, starting today. However, a relentless fall in U.S. Treasury yields amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty may support demand for debt. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.81 pct-6.87 pct band today. The bond closed at 101.01 rupees, yielding 6.82 pct, on April 13. GLOBAL MARKETS • Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday for a third straight day as investors weighed earnings reports from big U.S. banks and geopolitical tensions, while the tech sector fell for a tenth consecutive session. • Shares dipped while the dollar and U.S. bond yields fell after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and upcoming French elections. • The dollar dipped to a five-month low against the yen as rising tensions over North Korea kept the safe-haven Japanese currency in demand. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting near five-month lows as President Donald Trump's favorable view of low interest rates intensified a bond market rally that was underpinned by geopolitical worries. • Crude oil futures fell slightly in quiet trading, after a three-day Easter break, as investors digested a third consecutive weekly gain in prices along with North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday. • Gold prices hit a five-month high as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.41/64.44 April 13 -$63.3 mln $575.38 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 Month-to-date -$77.81 mln $3.47 bln Year-to-date $6.7 bln $8.94 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)