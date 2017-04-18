Morning News Call - India, April 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman RS Sharma at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: India Meteorological Department releases initial monsoon forecast for 2017 in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: India Ratings Webinar on oil and gas sector FY18 outlook in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to speak at an event in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Tata Consultancy Services to brief media after announcing fiscal fourth quarter earnings in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - WAR RISK IN KOREAN PENINSULA with Professor Brian Myer Amid speculation that North Korea may plan to conduct a fresh nuclear test, the U.S. sent Carl Vinson carrier strike group to the region and China weighed Donald Trump's words for a better trade deal if it plays a bigger role in the peninsula. At 10:00 am, Professor Brian Myers, of Dongseo University, and author of 'North Korea's Juche Myth', will discuss the possible scenarios of how the latest geopolitical crisis may end. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian tribunal dismisses ex-chairman Mistry's plea against Tata Sons An Indian tribunal has dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry that alleged mismanagement and discrimination against minority shareholders at the Tata group holding company, Tata Sons said on Monday, adding it welcomed the order. • India plans stake sales worth $5.4 bln in seven state-run firms India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure. • Snap stock falls as alleged CEO comments rile some on social media Shares of Snap fell 1.5 percent on Monday as the Snapchat owner faced criticism for comments allegedly made by its CEO about not prioritizing growth in India and Spain because they were "poor" countries. • India's wholesale prices up 5.70 pct y/y in March India's wholesale prices rose a lower-than-expected 5.70 percent year-on-year in March, compared with a 0.45 percent fall a year ago, dragged down by easing fuel prices, government data showed on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Pence takes message of U.S. resolve against North Korea to Japan U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to reassure Japan of American commitment to reining in North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions, after warning that U.S. strikes in Syria and Afghanistan showed the strength of its resolve. • Triumphant Erdogan swats away Western criticism of referendum A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum in which he won sweeping new powers. • China's home prices accelerate in March on-month, highlighting policy challenges Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,166.50, trading flat from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, as a rebound in U.S. indices helped boost investor sentiment, even as tensions over North Korea persist. However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comments supporting long-term dollar strength may limit gains. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade, as the nation’s official weather forecaster issues its first-stage long-range prediction for the 2017 southwest monsoon rainfall today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.83 pct-6.88 pct band today. The bond closed at 100.83 rupees yesterday, yielding 6.85 pct. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after the S&P 500 closed the previous session at a two-month low, in a broad rally led by recently beaten-down bank and technology shares. • Asian stocks pulled back on Tuesday, and the dollar gave up the gains it had clocked on the U.S. Treasury Secretary's comments in support of a stronger currency, as escalating tensions over North Korea dragged sentiment lower. • The dollar pulled away from five-month lows versus the yen, with comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and higher debt yields giving the bruised greenback some breathing space. • U.S. Treasury yields rose from five-month lows on Monday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven debt, and on reports that the Trump administration is likely to nominate a bank friendly official as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman for bank supervision. • Crude oil prices were mixed in thin trading after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and a U.S. government report indicated rising production, which may keep a cap on prices after recent gains. • Gold prices edged down, after hitting a five-month high in the previous session, on a firmer dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields, but simmering geopolitical tensions over North Korea continued to offer support. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.41/64.44 April 17 -$38.9 mln $63.4 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 Month-to-date -$126.36 mln $3.53 bln Year-to-date $6.66 bln $9.00 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)