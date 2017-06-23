(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, June 26, as markets are closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Earth Sciences Minister Harshvardhan at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Union Bank of India holds annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at an event in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD Reuters EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan discusses the upcoming week's main market inflection points at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. set to approve India's purchase of drones before Modi visit The United States is expected to approve India's purchase of a naval variant of the Predator drone, a source familiar with the situation said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to revitalize relations with Washington when he meets President Donald Trump for the first time. • Uber hires law firm to probe how it handled India rape case-source Uber Technologies Inc has hired a law firm to investigate how it obtained the medical records of an Indian woman who was raped by an Uber driver in 2014. The review will focus in part on accusations from some current and former employees that bribes were involved, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. • SEBI proposes stricter separation on investment products Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on investment products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest. • India farm protests push for rise in edible oils import tax India's government is facing mounting pressure to raise import duties on edible oils after farmers staged mass protests in key farm states amid a slump in oilseed prices to below government support levels. • India to take corrective steps to ensure telecoms growth - statement India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress. • India cenbank rejigs oversight panel for bad loan resolution India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. • Thyssenkrupp signals steel merger decision by end Sept -works council Germany's Thyssenkrupp wants to decide by the end of September whether to pursue a European steel merger with India's Tata Steel, the head of its steel works council said on Thursday. • Indian IT sector lobby group sees export growth at 7-8 percent for 2017/18 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea tests rocket engine, possibly for ICBM - U.S. officials North Korea has carried out another test of a rocket engine that the United States believes could be part of its program to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday. • Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill, but fate uncertain U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled legislation that would replace Obamacare with a plan that scales back aid to the poor and kills a tax on the wealthy, but the bill's fate was quickly thrown into question as several senators voiced skepticism. • China Unicom counts Alibaba, Tencent among investors in drive to raise $10 billion -sources Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group Holdings and Tencent Holdings will be among new investors pouring a total of around $10 billion into mobile carrier China Unicom, sources said, part of efforts by Beijing to rejuvenate state behemoths with private cash. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,630.50, little changed from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the dollar tracking mixed Asian cues, even as a rebound in crude oil prices is expected to aid risk sentiment. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of notes through a weekly auction today. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.43 percent-6.48 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P healthcare index rose 1 percent on Thursday, hitting its fifth consecutive record close following the release of Senate Republicans' bill to replace Obamacare, while financial and consumer staple shares ended lower. • Asian shares baulked at the starting gate but remained on track for a weekly gain, while crude oil prices pulled away from this week's 10-month lows. • The dollar was little changed as traders marked time ahead of next week's U.S. inflation-linked indicators, while commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar held to gains following a bounce in crude oil prices. • U.S. Treasury prices were stable to slightly lower on Thursday while the yield curve was slightly steeper, suggesting the flattening of the yield curve this week was stalling on a rise in oil prices. • Oil edged up, recovering slightly from steep falls earlier in the week, but is set for the worst performing first-half in two decades despite ongoing production cuts. • Gold held steady above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.53/64.56 June 22 -- $22.45 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.82 Month-to-date $254.49 mln $3.84 bln Year-to-date $8.23 bln $17.28 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)