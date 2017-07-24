FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, July 24
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Business
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Venezuela
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
July 24, 2017 / 3:22 AM / in 2 hours

Morning News Call - India, July 24

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi.
    2:30 pm: HDFC Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - BOJ FOCUS
    Freya Beamish, Chief Asia Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics The Japanese
central bank once again extended the timeframe for its plan to achieve the 2
percent inflation target and didn't give any clear signals about trimming its
balance sheet. Beamish will discuss the challenges and options facing Kuroda at
10:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Reliance rattles Indian telcos again by unveiling "free" 4G phone
    India's disruptive new mobile entrant Reliance Jio, backed by the country's
richest man Mukesh Ambani, unveiled a low-cost 4G-enabled phone on Friday to woo
tens of millions of new customers, further destabilising established telecoms
players.
    • India considering to change financial year to Jan-Dec: Jaitley
    India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the
government is considering to change the country's financial year to
January-December from April-March.
    • Edible oil imports to fall for 1st time in six years
    India's edible oil imports are set to fall for the first time in six years
as a surge in local oilseed output cuts into overseas purchases, but intake
needs to fall further to fortify the health of the market, the head of a leading
importer said.
    • Carlyle affiliate to buy 26 percent in State Bank of India credit cards
JVs
    An affiliate of buyout firm Carlyle will buy a 26 percent stake in each of
two credit card joint ventures of State Bank of India, the top Indian lender
said on Friday.
    • Delhi government tells Philip Morris to remove all ads
    The state government in India's capital told Philip Morris International Inc
and other tobacco companies on Saturday to remove all advertisements from
tobacco shops in the city, warning them of legal action if they do not comply.

    • Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner 
    India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other
party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial
Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
    • Ashok Leyland Q1 profit falls about 62 percent
    India's Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a sharper-than-expected 61.7 percent fall
in quarterly profit on Friday as the commercial vehicle manufacturer recorded an
exchange loss on swap contracts.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump open to signing Russia sanctions legislation -official
    The White House said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to
signing legislation toughening sanctions on Russia after Senate and House
leaders reached agreement on a bill late last week.
    • Australian regulator investigating Takata airbag recall after death
    Australia's consumer watchdog said it was investigating the recall of Takata
Corp vehicle airbags, a day after police said a man's death in a Sydney car
crash could be linked to the faulty safety equipment.
    • Japan manufacturing growth dips to 8-month low as export orders
stall-flash PMI
    Growth in Japan's manufacturing activity slowed for the second straight
month in July, a preliminary private survey showed, as export demand stagnated.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures was at 9,919.00, 0.09 percent higher from previous
close.
    • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar in opening
trade, amid expectations of weak local indices tracking a decline in regional
markets.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher, tracking fall in U.S.
Treasury yields and as strong demand seen at a domestic weekly debt sale last
week signalled investors’ improved appetite.  The yield on the benchmark 6.79
percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42 percent-6.47 percent
band.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks ticked lower on Friday as weak earnings from industrial giant
General Electric weighed, while tech shares retreated from record highs and
energy tracked the price of oil lower.
    • Asian stocks slipped as demand for riskier assets ebbed after recent
strong gains, while the euro's near-two-year high on the European Central Bank's
seeming lack of concern about its strength left the dollar languishing near a
13-month low.
    • The dollar struggled near a 13-month low against a basket of major
currencies as U.S. political woes dampened hopes for quick passage of President
Donald Trump's stimulus and tax reform agendas.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with benchmark yields hitting
three-week lows, as the euro reached a near two-year high against dollar,
raising doubts whether the European Central Bank would scale back its bond
purchases later in 2017.
    • Oil prices were little changed following a steep fall in the previous
session amid growing expectations that the joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial
meeting later in the day would address rising production from Nigeria and Libya,
two OPEC members exempted from the cuts.
    • Gold touched a four-week high, supported by weaker equities and a dip in
the dollar to fresh 13-month lows due to political uncertainty in the United
States.
        
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.33/64.36  July 21          $2.00 mln    $251.40 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.77 pct     Month-to-date    $237.93 mln  $1.99 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.83 bln    $19.99 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 64.32 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)

