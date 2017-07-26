FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, July 26
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 3:27 AM / 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, July 26

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in
Mumbai.
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner Ministry of MSME
Surendra Nath Tripathi at CII- AMICOM 2017 event in New Delhi.
    10:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at
India PPP Summit in New Delhi.
    4:00 pm: Raymond conference call to discuss first quarter results  in
Mumbai.
        
    TRADING INDIA FORUM - SINO-INDIA RELATIONS
    Decibel level have ratcheted significantly higher over border disputes
between India and China during the past few weeks. Is this a continuation over a
long evolving skirmish or does it hold the possibility of deteriorating further?
At 11:00 am IST, we speak to Professor Alka Acharya, Centre for East Asian
Studies, JNU, who is an expert on Sino-Indo relations. To join the conversation,
click on the link: here
    
    LIVECHAT - CHARTING FOREX
    Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller at
3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits 
    Axis Bank reported a smaller-than-expected 16 percent drop in quarterly
profit and said it was making progress on containing bad loans.
    • Bharti Airtel posts smallest profit in 18 quarters 
    Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecoms operator, reported its smallest
profit in 18 quarters as a price war sparked by an upstart carrier weighed on
earnings.
    • India's broader NSE share index breaches 10,000 pts for first time 
    India's NSE share index topped 10,000 points for the first time on Tuesday,
as hopes for improving earnings, accelerating economic growth and government
reforms feed a strong rally in Asia's third-best performing stock market this
year.
    • India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president 
    Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th president, becoming the first
member of a powerful Hindu nationalist movement to assume the highest public
office in the world's largest democracy.
    •  Vedanta Q1 consolidated profit doubles 
    Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources
PLC, reported a doubling of quarterly consolidated profit, as higher zinc prices
helped the company to reap improved margins.
    • Asian Paints Q1 consol profit falls 20 pct 
    Asian Paints Ltd, India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation,
posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit. 
    • Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 pct on higher sales 
    Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit, in line
with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S. Senate advances on healthcare, with dramatic return by McCain 
    U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly agreed on Tuesday to open debate on a bill
to end Obamacare, but the party's seven-year effort to roll back Democratic
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law still faces significant
hurdles.
    • U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
    The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to slap new sanctions
on Russia and force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission
before easing any sanctions on Moscow, in a rare rebuke of the Republican
president.
    • Mortgage brokers feel the heat in Australia's housing fire fight
    The cosy relationship between Australia's big banks and mortgage brokers is
under threat as authorities worry about risks to the financial system and
lenders baulk at the growing costs of incentives for brokers.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,980.00, trading 0.07 percent
higher from its previous close.
    • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade lower tracking U.S. Treasuries,
as investors await the Federal Reserve’s statement due at the conclusion of its
two-day monetary policy review. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond
maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42 percent-6.47 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the dollar in
opening trade, in-line with most Asian currencies, as traders await the U.S.
Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due later today on clues of further
tightening plans.    
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high on a heavy day of corporate
results highlighted by well-received reports from McDonald's and Caterpillar and
gains for bank shares.
    • Asian stocks edged up after Wall Street indexes notched record highs,
while the dollar was steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy
decision later in the day for more clues on its tightening plans.
    • Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields jumped by the most in almost five months
as stocks hit record highs and demand for safe-haven bonds fell, a day before
the Federal Reserve was due to release a statement after its two-day policy
meeting.
    • Oil prices firmed to hold near eight-week highs hit in the previous
session, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. stocks and as a rise in shale oil
production shows signs of slowing.
    • Gold prices held steady early as investors waited for a statement from the
Federal Reserve later in the day for clues on the outlook for U.S. monetary
policy.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.40/64.43  July 25          -            -$102.05 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.78 pct     Month-to-date    $180.13 mln  $2.57 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.77 bln    $20.57 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 64.38 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

