an hour ago
Morning News Call - India, July 27
July 27, 2017 / 3:28 AM / an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, July 27

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Junior Secretary Commerce
Ministry Manoj Dwivedi at India International Jewellery Show 2017 in Mumbai.
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    11.00 am: Mphasis earnings conference call  in Mumbai.
    3:00 pm: Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan at foundation day event in
New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to
facilitate Indian women cricket team in New Delhi.
    4:30 pm: HCL Technologies earnings call  in Mumbai.
    6.30 pm: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories earnings call  in Mumbai.
    7:00 pm: ICICI Bank earnings concall with analysts and investors  in Mumbai.
    
    TRADING INDIA FORUM - MODI’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING PUSH
    Housing for all is the key initiative under the PMAY which bravely calls for
housing for all Indians by 2022. Towing the same line is XRBIA, which is gunning
to build “100 future ready cities by 2030”. At 11:00 am IST, we meet Rahul
Nahar, founder and chairman of XRBIA developers, to see if this pipe dream will
come to fruition. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    LIVECHAT - INDO-SINO RELATIONS
    Relations between the top two populous countries in the world seem to have
taken a turn for the worse over the past 3-4 months. Border tensions have risen
while anti-neighbor rhetorics have ratcheted. Are we in danger of a full-scale
conflict or will the decibel turn to normal? We speak to famed Indo-Sino expert,
Claude Arpi, journalist, author and historian at 11:00 am IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Snapdeal board gives nod to Flipkart's bid, but obstacles remain -sources 
    The board of Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal has agreed to a deal with
bigger rival Flipkart for up to $950 million, two sources said, bringing the two
a step closer to forming a combine to challenge Amazon.com's domestic growth.

    • Reliance's 'free' JioPhone shakes up cheap end of India's billion-strong
market 
    At first glance, Indian telecoms upstart Jio's bet on 'free'
internet-enabled phones to win over poorer customers is a near-fatal blow for
low-end handset makers, most already struggling with paper-thin margins on some
of the world's cheapest devices.
    • HCL Tech Q1 consol profit rises about 8 pct, beats estimates 
    HCL Technologies Ltd posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter
consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from
its software services segment and client additions.
    • Thyssenkrupp CEO keen for Tata steel merger deal before end-Sept - sources
    Thyssenkrupp's chief executive is pushing for a deal to fold its steel
operations into a joint venture with Tata Steel as early as September, after two
years of talks, sources told Reuters.
    • Yes Bank Q1 net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls 
    Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates,
helped by higher interest and fee income.
    • Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates
Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but
lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.
    • India relaxes rules of Gold Bond Scheme to attract more investors 
    India eased the restrictions for its Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme after
failing to secure the targeted investment, the government said.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump to ban transgender U.S. military personnel, reversing Obama 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ban transgender people from the
U.S. military, a move appealing to some in his conservative political base but
creating uncertainty about the fate of thousands of transgender service members.

    • Samsung Electronics expects continued chip boom after record
second-quarter profit
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expected the memory chip boom to continue
in the current quarter, after reporting a record operating profit for the three
months through June.
    • Facebook shares hit record high as mobile ad sales soar
    Facebook Inc's mobile advertising business grew by more than 50 percent in
the second quarter, the company said in its earnings report, as the social
network continued to establish itself as the venue of choice for an ever-growing
array of online advertisers.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,040.50, 0.07 percent higher from previous
close.
    • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade higher, as the U.S. Federal
Reserve did not provide a timeline on unwinding its balance sheet while keeping
the policy rate unchanged as expected. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent
bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42 percent-6.46 percent band. 
    • The Indian rupee will likely rise against the dollar in opening trade, in
line with Asian peers, as the greenback languished at 13-month lows after the
Federal Reserve’s dovish post-policy statement which, among other things, hinted
at softness in U.S. inflation.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks climbed modestly to record closing highs after the Federal
Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and strong earnings reports from Boeing
and AT&T.
    • Stocks, bonds and commodities were all on a roll in Asia as bulls scented
a softening in the Federal Reserve's confidence on inflation that promised to
keep U.S. interest rates low for longer.
    • The dollar licked its wounds at 13-month lows against a basket of
currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement was perceived to be
slightly on the dovish side.
    • U.S. Treasury prices gained after the Federal Reserve indicated that it is
likely to begin paring its balance sheet in the coming months and struck a
slightly dovish tone on inflation.
    • Oil prices dipped after three days of gains, but were sitting just below
8-week highs on hopes that a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil
inventories will reduce a global oversupply.
    • Gold prices held steady near six-week highs, with the dollar hovering
close to 13-month lows hit in the previous session after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's statement following its two-day policy meeting.
    
   
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.37/64.40  July 26          -$9.42 mln   $298.48 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.79 pct     Month-to-date    $230.03 mln  $2.87 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.82 bln    $20.87 bln
     
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 64.3131 Indian rupees)
    
   

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

