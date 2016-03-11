Morning News Call - India, March 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at CIBIL conference. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues. 12:30 pm: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia at an event. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. 5:30 pm: Government to release January industrial output data. 7:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at Advancing Asia conference. Join Sreedhar G V, Chairman - All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) at 10:00 am (IST) as he talks about the Jewellers Strike. Unhappy with the announcements with the budget, the Indian jewellers strike enters its 10th day with GIF attributing losses of almost 600 BN INR to the sector. We speak to the Chairman, Mr. Sreedhar on the reasons for the strike, possible solutions and an approximate timeline on if and when the strike will be called off. The strike is one of the largest in recent memory with over 300 associations, which consist of over 3 lakh manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and artisans, among others, participating in the nationwide stir spearheaded by GIF. Correction and clarification In a brief item in the March 10 edition of India Morning Newsletter HP Ranina was referred to inadvertently as having "dictatorships" at Parke Davis (India) Ltd., Zenith Computers Ltd., Pennwalt India Limited, and International Travel House Ltd, when it should have read "directorships". INDIA TOP NEWS  Rajya Sabha passes bill to regulate real estate sector The Rajya Sabha passed a bill on Thursday to regulate the real estate sector, protect home buyers and ensure the timely execution of projects with an aim to boost investor confidence and stamp out illegal practices.  Indian reforms aim to unlock $40 billion of oil and gas output India said on Thursday it hoped to unlock gas and oil resources worth almost $40 billion by simplifying licensing rules and offering price incentives to recover gas from difficult offshore fields.  IMF official says global growth forecasts could be cut again The International Monetary Fund may cut 2016 global growth forecasts again in the coming weeks, according to a senior IMF official who on Thursday called on policymakers to take comprehensive measures to strengthen their economies.  Indian firms plan to sign oil deals with Rosneft next week - sources India plans to sign energy deals with Russian oil major Rosneft next week to buy stakes in Siberian fields, two sources privy to the deal said, as New Delhi accelerates a push to secure overseas energy assets.  India's Kingfisher baron denies charge he is an 'absconder' Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who left the country as he faced pressure from banks to repay more than $1 billion owed by his collapsed airline, refuted charges he was an absconder and said he respected the law of the land. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  ECB's Draghi signals end to rate cuts, overshadows stimulus European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing package on Thursday, cutting rates and expanding asset buys, but undid the very stimulus he hoped to achieve by suggesting there would be no further cuts.  Negative rates, fat margins: Japan regional banks ramp up car, holiday loans Japanese regional banks are aggressively expanding their unsecured retail lending business, lured by the segment's fat margins now the country's central bank has squashed already ultra-low interest rates into negative territory.  U.S. jobless claims hit five-month low as labor market strengthens The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, hitting its lowest level since October, pointing to sustained strength in the labor market that should further dispel fears of a recession. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,490.00, up 0.03 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as risk appetite waned after the European Central Bank's indications that it may not cut rates further following yesterday's move to ease monetary policy.  Indian government bonds will likely extend gains after an open market purchase of bonds yesterday boosted investor sentiment ahead of crucial economic data releases. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.61-7.67 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank reduced interest rates but ECB chief Mario Draghi confounded investors who expected multiple rate cuts by saying more were unlikely.  The euro hung onto hefty gains in Asia after the European Central Bank eased aggressively but suggested it was running out of room to cut interest rates, even if other stimulus options remained.  The euro hovered near a three-week high, standing atop big gains made overnight after the European Central Bank roiled markets by suggesting that it was done cutting interest rates for now.  U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggested he does not anticipate deepening the ECB interest rate cuts announced on Thursday.  Oil prices rose over 1 percent supported by fresh investment and a weaker dollar, which makes crude cheaper for countries using other currencies, but analysts warned that any price rally was pre-mature as a global glut remained in place.  Gold held on to overnight gains along with the euro after the European Central Bank signaled there would be no further interest rate cuts after delivering a bold easing package. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.30/67.33 March 10 $158.2 mln -$128.97 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date $1.24 bln -$334.67 mln Year-to-date -$1.63 bln -$1.43 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)