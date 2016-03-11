FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, March 11
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, March 11

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   9:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at CIBIL
conference.
   11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues.
   12:30 pm: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia at an event.
   5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
   5:30 pm: Government to release January industrial output data.
   7:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde at Advancing Asia conference.
    
   Join Sreedhar G V, Chairman - All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation
(GJF) at 10:00 am (IST) as he talks about the Jewellers Strike. Unhappy with the
announcements with the budget, the Indian jewellers strike enters its 10th day
with GIF attributing losses of almost 600 BN INR to the sector. We speak to the
Chairman, Mr. Sreedhar on the reasons for the strike, possible solutions and an
approximate timeline on if and when the strike will be called off. The strike is
one of the largest in recent memory with over 300 associations, which consist of
over 3 lakh manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and artisans, among others,
participating in the nationwide stir spearheaded by GIF.

   Correction and clarification
In a brief item in the March 10 edition of India Morning Newsletter HP Ranina
was referred to inadvertently as having "dictatorships" at Parke Davis (India)
Ltd., Zenith Computers Ltd., Pennwalt India Limited, and International Travel
House Ltd, when it should have read "directorships".
    
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     Rajya Sabha passes bill to regulate real estate sector
The Rajya Sabha passed a bill on Thursday to regulate the real estate sector,
protect home buyers and ensure the timely execution of projects with an aim to
boost investor confidence and stamp out illegal practices. 
     Indian reforms aim to unlock $40 billion of oil and gas output
India said on Thursday it hoped to unlock gas and oil resources worth almost $40
billion by simplifying licensing rules and offering price incentives to recover
gas from difficult offshore fields. 
     IMF official says global growth forecasts could be cut again
The International Monetary Fund may cut 2016 global growth forecasts again in
the coming weeks, according to a senior IMF official who on Thursday called on
policymakers to take comprehensive measures to strengthen their economies.
 
     Indian firms plan to sign oil deals with Rosneft next week - sources
India plans to sign energy deals with Russian oil major Rosneft next week to buy
stakes in Siberian fields, two sources privy to the deal said, as New Delhi
accelerates a push to secure overseas energy assets. 
     India's Kingfisher baron denies charge he is an 'absconder'
Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who left the country as he faced pressure from
banks to repay more than $1 billion owed by his collapsed airline, refuted
charges he was an absconder and said he respected the law of the land.
 
   
       
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     ECB's Draghi signals end to rate cuts, overshadows stimulus
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing package on
Thursday, cutting rates and expanding asset buys, but undid the very stimulus he
hoped to achieve by suggesting there would be no further cuts. 
     Negative rates, fat margins: Japan regional banks ramp up car, holiday
loans
Japanese regional banks are aggressively expanding their unsecured retail
lending business, lured by the segment's fat margins now the country's central
bank has squashed already ultra-low interest rates into negative territory.
 
     U.S. jobless claims hit five-month low as labor market strengthens
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, hitting its lowest level since October, pointing to sustained
strength in the labor market that should further dispel fears of a recession.
 

    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,490.00, up 0.03 pct from its
previous close.
    The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as risk
appetite waned after the European Central Bank's indications that it may not cut
rates further following yesterday's move to ease monetary policy.
    Indian government bonds will likely extend gains after an open market
purchase of bonds yesterday boosted investor sentiment ahead of crucial economic
data releases. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 7.61-7.67 pct range.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session little changed on Thursday
after the European Central Bank reduced interest rates but ECB chief Mario
Draghi confounded investors who expected multiple rate cuts by saying more were
unlikely. 
     The euro hung onto hefty gains in Asia after the European Central Bank
eased aggressively but suggested it was running out of room to cut interest
rates, even if other stimulus options remained. 
     The euro hovered near a three-week high, standing atop big gains made
overnight after the European Central Bank roiled markets by suggesting that it
was done cutting interest rates for now. 
     U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi suggested he does not anticipate deepening the ECB
interest rate cuts announced on Thursday. 
     Oil prices rose over 1 percent supported by fresh investment and a weaker
dollar, which makes crude cheaper for countries using other currencies, but
analysts warned that any price rally was pre-mature as a global glut remained in
place. 
     Gold held on to overnight gains along with the euro after the European
Central Bank signaled there would be no further interest rate cuts after
delivering a bold easing package. 
  
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.30/67.33    March 10         $158.2 mln     -$128.97 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.79 pct       Month-to-date    $1.24 bln      -$334.67 mln
                                   Year-to-date     -$1.63 bln     -$1.43 bln 
      
    ($1 = 67.07 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
