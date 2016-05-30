Morning News Call - India, May 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on completion of two years in office in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  India Inc shows growth spreading by end of Modi's sophomore year Indian companies are posting their best earnings results since Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power two years ago, giving the clearest sign yet that India's fast, but patchy, economic growth is becoming more broad-based.  India to crack down on savings scams as Modi backs banking for all India plans legislation to close a regulatory loophole that has made it possible for fraudsters to dupe millions of savers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi strives to bring the rural poor into the mainstream banking system.  India will have 8-10 state-owned banks after consolidation - Fin Min's Sinha India's junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday the country would have 8 to 10 "very competitive" state-owned banks after an ongoing consolidation phase, a sharp reduction from the 27 currently in existence.  State Bank of India's outlook eases pain of profit fall State Bank of India reported its sharpest quarterly profit drop in five years on Friday but cheered investors by saying that fewer than feared of its loans risked turning sour.  Sun Pharma gets U.S. subpoena over generic drugs pricing The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd seeking information about the pricing and marketing of the generic drugs it sells in the United States, the company said on Saturday.  Canara Bank reports $583 mln Q4 loss as bad loans soar Canara Bank reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net loss of 39.05 billion rupees as provisions, including those to cover sour debt, jumped six times. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan weak retail sales bolsters tax hike delay plan Japanese retail sales fell in April for the second consecutive month, bolstering the argument that a nationwide sales tax increase scheduled for April next year should be delayed.  Noble Group's CEO resigns in surprise move, to sell U.S. energy unit Embattled commodity trader Noble Group announced the surprise resignation of CEO Yusuf Alireza on Monday and said it planned to sell a U.S. unit to bolster its balance sheet as it seeks to regain investor confidence.  China bets on duty-free paradise to keep luxury spenders at home China's efforts to lift local consumption, spur domestic tourism and keep within its borders citizens that splurge in Milan or Seoul have spawned a duty-free paradise on the southern island of Hainan that it hopes will satisfy a lust for luxury. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,215.00, up 0.54 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's indication of an imminent interest rate increase propped up the greenback.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India announced a surprise open market purchase of notes for this week. However, concerns of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike could cap gains.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rose on Friday and capped off its strongest week since March after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest-rate hike would likely be appropriate "in the coming months."  Asian shares edged down and the dollar marked fresh highs after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested that an interest rate hike could be around the corner.  The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen early and stood tall against other peers after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen enhanced the prospect of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday with short-dated yields spiking up after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said gradual U.S. interest rate increases would be appropriate if the economy improves further and the labor market tightens.  Oil prices edged up in early trading as the peak demand U.S. summer driving season officially kicks off just as its crude production falls to its lowest level since September 2014.  Gold fell to its lowest in over three months early as the dollar hit a one-month high against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the central bank could raise interest rates in the coming months. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.02/67.05 May 27 $71.5 mln $184.54 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $226.79 mln -$763.44 mln Year-to-date $2.03 bln -$1.12 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.03 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)