FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, June 1
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, June 1

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
    
    GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Michael Every, Head of Financial
Markets Research-Asia-Pacific, Rabobank
Lots happening in Asia. While China seems to have cooled down a bit, we have the
the BOJ piling on suprises nearly every policy meet. Also was there really a
'secret' G20  accord? We'll ask Michael at 1000 IST if the yen will break 100
anytime soon and if the Fed rate hike expectaton has actually moved to July. To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Surging growth helps India retain fastest growing economy tag
India gathered momentum from January to March to extend its lead as the world's
fastest growing large economy, helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi craft an
impressive sales pitch for meetings with investors in the United States next
week.
 

     India looks to launch stressed-debt fund, minister says
India is looking to launch a fund to invest in stressed assets, junior finance
minister Jayant Sinha said on Tuesday, as regulators strive to clean-up
non-performing loans that have stifled banks' lending power in Asia's
third-largest economy.
 

     Sun Pharma forecasts annual sales below estimates, shares fall
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd issued a weaker-than expected annual sales
outlook as it grapples with increased competition in the United States as well
as supply constraints, sending its shares 5 percent lower.
 

     Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit jumps 40 percent; shares rise 4 percent 
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, said higher
sales in the United States and emerging markets helped its fourth-quarter net
profit grow 40 percent, above estimates, sending shares up as much as 4 percent.
 

     Westinghouse to get new site for Indian nuclear plant - officials
Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric will relocate a planned project to build
six nuclear reactors in India, said officials, bringing the first deal stemming
from a U.S.-India civil nuclear accord struck over a decade ago closer to
reality.
 

     India will make corporate bonds part of fundraising for projects - RBI
official
India will make it compulsory for companies to raise funds via corporate bonds
for some projects such as infrastructure, said Chandan Sinha, an executive
director at the Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday.
 

     Dassault Aviation ready to sign Rafale deal, ball in India's court
Dassault Aviation is ready to sign a contract with India at any moment, but the
ball is in India's court, chief executive Eric Trappier told French daily Les
Echos in an interview published on Tuesday.
 

     Total to buy East African oil retailer Gapco from Reliance
French major Total has agreed to buy East African oil retailer Gulf Africa
Petroleum Corp (Gapco) from India's Reliance Industries for an undisclosed
amount as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the continent.
 

     Russia's Rosneft says completes deal to sell 15 percent in Vankor oilfield
to ONGC
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it has completed the deal
to sell a 15 percent stake in Vankor oilfield in East Siberia to ONGC for $1.27
billion.
 

        
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     China factory activity expands again in May but at tepid pace-official PMI
Activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded for the third
straight month in May but growth remained weak as orders softened, suggesting
the world's second-largest economy is still struggling to regain traction.
 

     Japan May factory activity shrinks at fastest pace in over 3 years-PMI
Japanese manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in more than
three years in May as new orders slumped, a private survey showed on Wednesday,
highlighting renewed weakness in the economy and adding pressure on the
government and central bank.
 

     Top Alibaba shareholder Softbank plans to sell $7.9 billion in stock
Japanese telecommunications and internet firm Softbank Group Corp said on
Tuesday it will sell at least $7.9 billion of shares in Chinese e-commerce
company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in order to raise funds to reduce its debt.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,212.50, up 0.29% from its previous
close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as a mixed set of U.S. economic data weighed on demand for the
greenback.
     Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as
better-than-expected growth data for quarter ended Mar. 31 further lowered the
chances of an early monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India, even as
concerns persist of an interest rate increase in the U.S. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59% bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46%-7.50% range.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The S&P 500 wrapped up its third straight month of gains on a flat note on
Tuesday as weaker energy shares countered a rise in safe-haven utilities. 
     Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday as a slip in crude oil prices dampened
investors' appetite for riskier assets, while the recently bullish dollar
stalled against the euro and yen following a mixed bag of U.S. economic data.
 
     The dollar took a step back from a two-month high against a basket of
major currencies after a mixed bag of U.S. economic data slightly tempered
expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. 
     U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped from multiweek highs on Tuesday, after
U.S. stocks fell following a mixed batch of economic data that dampened
expectations for an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in June. 
     Oil prices fell early as production from the major Middle East exporters
was expected to remain high or even increase just as concerns over the state of
China's economy weighed on its fuel demand outlook. 
     Gold rose early after closing up the previous day for the first time in
ten sessions, supported by an easing dollar and weaker Asian stocks. 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.22/67.25  May 31           -$17.1 mln   -$26.76 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.65 pct     Month-to-date    $381.76 mln  -$708.75 mln
                                Year-to-date     $2.18 bln    -$1.07 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 67.26 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.