FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, June 6
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, June 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
   GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters analyst Rob Howard
Join Reuters FX analyst Rob Howard at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top
topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on
the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     Global oil giants seek inroads into India's retail fuel market -minister
Global oil majors including Saudi Aramco and Total plan to tap the retail fuel
market in India, its oil minister said on Friday, reflecting the expanding role
of the world's fastest-growing large economy on the global crude
landscape. 
     Adani may withdraw from Australian coal mine project, citing delays -The
Australian
Adani Enterprise Ltd may walk away from its proposal to build one of the world's
biggest coal mines in Australia, citing long delays caused by legal challenges
to the project by groups concerned about the environment. 
 
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     As Abenomics struggles, Japan PM pushes "equal pay" to lift economy
When Fumiko Kasai returned to work a decade ago she found Japan's job market was
very different to the one she had left in the 1980s to raise her four children.
 
     Beijing's silent prayer on Brexit vote: better in than out
While some world leaders have trumpeted support for Britain to stay in the
European Union in this month's referendum, China has kept a low profile. But
with an important stake in the economic consequences, Beijing also quietly wants
the "remain" camp to win. 
     As Inter deal nears, Chinese retail giant Suning eyes soccer empire
Chinese retail giant Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, set to tie up a deal for
Italian soccer club Inter Milan, is already eyeing bigger ambitions: controlling
a global sports empire stretching from soccer clubs to online broadcasting.
 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,259.50, up 0.27 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report dampened
expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate increase, weighing on demand for
the greenback. 
     Indian government bonds will likely open higher tracking fall in the U.S.
Treasury yields on Friday after weaker-than-expected job gains in the world's
largest economy reduced bets of an immediate hike in interest rates there.The
yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a
7.45 pct-7.49 pct range.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street finished lower on Friday, led down by financial shares, after
a surprisingly weak jobs report prompted doubts about the U.S. economy and its
ability to sustain a near-term interest rate hike. 
     Asian shares rose and the dollar wallowed close to its lowest in nearly a
month after U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed the slowest job growth in more than
five years, quashing expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate
hike. 
     The dollar languished at its lowest in over three weeks after an
unambiguously disappointing U.S. employment report prompted investors to rule
out the chance of a hike in U.S. interest rates this month. 
     U.S. Treasury debt yields tumbled on Friday, as prices rallied after data
showed the world's largest economy created the fewest jobs in more than five
years in May, quashing expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates this summer. 
     Brent crude oil prices rose to $50 a barrel, lifted by a plunge in the
U.S.-dollar that could spur demand, just as ongoing attacks on oil
infrastructure in Nigeria tighten supplies. 
     Gold rose to its highest in nearly two weeks early, adding to its biggest
one-day gain in nearly three months in the previous session when weak U.S.
employment data sharply cut the chance of a near-term U.S rate hike. 
    
    
                CLOSE        FII            EQUITIES     DEBT
                             INVESTMENTS                 
 PNDF spot      66.77/66.80  June 3         -            -$61.26 mln
 10-yr bond     7.66 pct     Month-to-date  $140.64 mln  -$309.11 mln
 yield                                                   
                             Year-to-date   $2.32 bln    -$1.38 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.25 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.