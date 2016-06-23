Morning News Call - India, June 23

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia at National Standards conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey at industry conference in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at launch of pilot phase of CNG for two-wheelers in New Delhi. GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Aurelija Augulyte, Senior Analyst and Macro Strategist, Nordea Markets Brexit or Bremain? How will markets react to the June 23rd EU referendum? With over 11 years of experience in economic and markets research, Aurelija is very hands on with her views on G10 and EM FX. She'll be talking to us at 1130 IST about Brexit and its impact on FX crosses as voting begins. INDIA TOP NEWS  With Indian central bank chief down, maverick politician guns for finmin aide Fresh from claiming the scalp of Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, a Hindu-nationalist politician has turned his fire on a top finance ministry adviser who once worked with Rajan at the International Monetary Fund.  India to revise drugs law, draft new rules for medical devices India said it is revising its drugs law to make it easier for companies to do business while ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest move to encourage industry.  Tata patriarch's aviation ambitions a step closer as India opens up Officially at least, Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India's wealthiest business families, retired in late 2012. In reality, he has been a driving force behind Tata's bet on airlines and a rare public campaign to open up the booming aviation sector.  Raghuram Rajan urges clean-up of bad debts Bad debt held by India's banks must be cleaned up if the country is to achieve stronger economic growth, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday, in his second major speech since announcing he will step down in September.  RBI to ensure orderly condition ahead of Brexit vote The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it is monitoring developments ahead of Britain's referendum on whether to leave the European Union and would step in as needed to ensure order in financial markets.  Iron ore miner NMDC fears cash shortage on share buyback plan -sources State-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd may borrow funds for the first time in more than two decades next fiscal year to cover a potential cash shortage caused by a government-mandated share buyback, two company sources said last week.  India launches 20 satellites at one go; most to serve U.S. customers India successfully launched 20 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, with most of them set to serve international customers as the South Asian country pursues a bigger share of the $300 billion global space industry. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  On eve of defining British EU referendum, rivals race for final votes British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to call.  Seeking to regain ground, Trump calls Clinton corrupt and a liar Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump staged a harsh attack on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, accusing her of corruption and dangerous incompetence as he tried to put his campaign back on track after recent setbacks.  U.S. warns China against provocations once court rules on sea claims The United States warned China on Wednesday against taking "additional provocative actions" following an impending international court ruling on the South China Sea that is expected to largely reject Beijing's broad territorial claims. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,216.00, up 0.15 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as risk appetite improved after latest polls indicated Britain was more likely to vote to remain in the European Union at today's referendum. - NewsRise  Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as traders are hopeful that there will be a limited impact on papers following the Britain's European Union referendum later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct band today. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dipped in low trading volume on Wednesday, with traders focusing on Thursday's referendum on whether Britain will remain part of the European Union.  Asian shares edged up and sterling stood close to its peak for the year, as investors were cautiously optimistic that British voters would opt to remain in the European Union at a referendum later in the session.  The pound rose to a six-month high against the dollar early after the latest polls supported those in favour of Britain remaining in the European Union, hours before a crucial referendum to decide the country's place in Europe.  U.S. Treasury prices gained on safety buying on Wednesday after two opinion polls showed that the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union held a lead, a day before Thursday's membership referendum.  Oil prices settled down after the U.S. government reported a smaller-than-expected inventory drawdown, and as investors fretted about Britain's upcoming vote on whether to stay in the European Union.  Gold touched a fresh two-week low early on cautious optimism that British voters would opt to stay in the European Union at referendum later in the session, thereby boosting Asian stocks and reducing risk aversion. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.41/67.44 June 22 -$6.10 mln $29.49 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $627.42 mln -$878.37 mln Year-to-date $2.81 bln -$1.94 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.48 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)