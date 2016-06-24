Morning News Call - India, June 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Ananth Kumar at launch of CHEMINAR 2016 in New Delhi. 10:00 am: SBI Cap Trustee Chief Executive V. Muralidharan and Association of Mutual Funds in India Chief Executive C.V.R Rajendran at banking conference in New Delhi. 4:00 pm India Ratings holds webinar to discuss stress in highway projects in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia and Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha at National Standards conclave in New Delhi. GMF: GMF ASIA FRIDAY QUIZ Pit your wits against our editors and guest quizmasters for a chance to win some fabulous prizes! To join the conversation at 1200 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Vodafone to file prospectus for Indian listing in August Vodafone Group is likely to file a draft prospectus for a planned listing of its Indian business in August ahead of a market debut in the fourth quarter, in a deal expected to raise as much as $2.5 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.  Asian companies founder in low-return rut as cash piles crimp growth Asian stock investors hoping for respite from five years of falling returns may have to wait longer yet as companies are hoarding cash rather than investing due to poor global growth.  LIC chief S.K. Roy resigns - sources S.K. Roy, the head of India's state-run Life Insurance Corp, the biggest single investor in the country, has tendered his resignation two years before his term was due to end, two sources with direct knowledge said on Thursday.  Sun Pharma bets on new products to boost U.S. skincare products growth India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is banking on the launch of newer and more complex products to offset rising competition in its lucrative U.S. dermatology business, its U.S. chief said.  Indian companies consider Rosneft stakes, pipeline -minister Indian companies are evaluating buying stakes in Russian state oil firm Rosneft, India's oil minister said on Thursday, as Moscow seeks funds to address its state deficit.  Tata ordered to pay NTT DoCoMo $1.2 billion in arbitration award for JV stake India's Tata Sons Ltd has been ordered to pay NTT DoCoMo Inc $1.2 billion to buy DoCoMo's stake in a joint venture, the Japanese firm said, citing an international arbitration court ruling. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  EU vote shows divided Britain, result too close to call Britain's bitterly contested referendum on whether to quit the European Union was too close to call on Friday as early results showed a deeply divided nation while the pound was hammered on financial markets.  BOJ board divided on next move, some fret over weak prices in June-summary Bank of Japan policymakers remained deeply divided on whether to expand or scale back its massive stimulus programme as they struggled to address weak inflation with a dwindling range options, a summary of opinions from a June rate review showed on Friday.  Trump will not ask donors to repay nearly $50 million in campaign loans Republican Donald Trump has forgiven nearly $50 million in loans he made to his presidential campaign, he said on Thursday, signaling to donors that future contributions will be used to fight Democrat Hillary Clinton and not to repay himself. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,087, down 2.57 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking sharp declines in the British pound and the euro, as early indications show Britain has most likely voted to leave the European Union at Thursday's referendum.  Indian government bonds are likely open lower, tracking a weak global risk appetite, as latest voting trend from Britain's referendum suggested that though the outcome is too close to call, the 'leave' camp is marginally ahead so far. Fresh supply of bonds will also weigh on sentiment, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46 pct-7.54 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock index futures dropped as early voting returns suggested Britain was on the verge of leaving the European Union, a move that investors fear could hurt the global economy.  Carnage came to world markets as early voting returns suggested Britain was on the brink of leaving the European Union, threatening the existence of the entire bloc and its single currency.  Sterling reversed sharp early gains while the safe-haven yen staged a rebound as confidence that Britain will remain in the European Union was badly shaken after early vote counts put the 'Leave' campaign in the lead.  U.S. Treasury prices rose in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as early official results showed Britons supporting their nation to exit the European Union had a narrow lead, renewing safe-haven bids for lower-risk government debt.  Oil prices slumped in early Asian trading after voting ended in a British referendum on whether to stay in the European Union, with early returns showing the "Leave" camp holding the lead.  Gold rose more than 1 percent, but was off session highs in volatile trade after early official results from a British referendum showed a tight race between campaigns to remain or leave the European Union. 