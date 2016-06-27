Morning News Call - India, June 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here GMF EMEA:FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton JJoin Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Jaitley, Rajan say country will withstand Brexit vote India's finance minister and central bank governor on Friday said a solid economy and planned government reforms would allow the country to withstand any major impact from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.  Brexit decision piles pressure on Tata British steelworks Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant has moved a step closer to closure following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but buyers remain interested, industry sources said on Friday.  India monsoon to end late, benefit farmers Monsoon rains are likely to end in India later than usual this year, with plentiful showers towards the latter stages of the season helping farmers recover from two straight droughts, the chief of the country's weather office told Reuters on Friday.  RBI Rajan: won't see strong foreign investor selling The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said he did not expect significant selling from foreign investors in India due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union because of better economic fundamentals and upcoming government reforms.  Jaguar Land Rover says committed to investment decisions after Brexit Tata Motors Ltd's British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover will remain committed to all its manufacturing sites and investment decisions, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.  RBI gov Rajan: not time for cenbanks to devalue currencies RBI governor on Friday reiterated his previous calls for central banks globally not to depreciate their currencies for competitive advantage and said it would be an issue he wanted to address with other central bankers.  Fertiliser company FACT to boost output after drop in LNG prices Fertiliser and Chemicals Travancore Ltd aims to boost output by two thirds to a million tonnes in 2016/17 after a sharp fall in liquefied natural gas prices, its chairman said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  British EU vote unnerves world leaders and markets Britain plunged deeper into political crisis on Sunday after its vote to leave the European Union last Thursday, leaving world officials and financial markets confused about how to handle the political and economic fallout.  Chinese insurers run "Titanic" risks for titanic returns Years of breakneck growth for China's top insurers has been partly fuelled by a splurge on risky investment products that could punch multi-billion-dollar holes in their balance sheets if the slowing economy triggers heavy debt defaults.  Japan PM Abe instructs finmin to take FX steps as needed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he has instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to watch currency markets "ever more closely" and take steps if necessary, in the wake of Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,015.00, down 0.8 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as markets continue to reel from Britain's decision to leave the European Union at a referendum last week.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade, on weak risk appetite after Britain voted itself out of the European Union in a referendum last week.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock index futures eased slightly in early trading on Sunday after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sparked a sharp sell-off in global markets on Friday, wiping out over $2 trillion from world equities.  Asian stocks fell and the British pound tumbled in early trade as markets struggled to shake off deep uncertainty sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.  The pound remained under siege, sliding back toward a 31-year low, reflecting the deeply bearish mood of investors after Britain opted to exit the European Union, triggering shockwaves across global markets.  U.S. Treasury debt futures rose on Sunday in a signal that a risk-off mood is persisting among global investors in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.  Oil prices dropped, extending sharp declines after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sparked a sharp selloff in global markets on Friday amid concerns over risk aversion.  Spot gold prices climbed as aftershocks from Britain's vote to leave the European Union pushed investors towards the safe-haven asset. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.87/67.90 June 24 - -$204.09 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.64 pct Month-to-date $656.56 mln -$1.16 bln Year-to-date $2.84 bln -$2.23 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 67.96 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)