Morning News Call - India, June 28
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 3:30 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, June 28

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
   3:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event to sign a tripartite pact
between NTPC, Coal India and CSIR-CIMFR in New Delhi.
    
    GMF:LIVECHAT- BASIC INCOME: DO WE NEED IT? with Sandhya Anantharaman,
co-founder, Universal Income Project
Switzerland voted in June against giving each of its citizens a guaranteed basic
income of 2,500 francs a month. While the rejection wasn't a surprise, it has
brought the debate over universal income to the fore. Join us at 1930 IST to
dicuss the pros and cons of this system with Sandhya Anantharaman, co-founder of
Universal Income Project.To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     NSE to forge ahead with domestic, overseas listing
National Stock Exchange, India's biggest bourse, will file for a domestic
initial public offering by January, and will also pursue one abroad, potentially
settling a long tussle with some foreign shareholders over the timing of a
listing. 
     India cuts shortlist for new RBI chief to four
The Indian government has narrowed its list of candidates to become the next
governor of the Reserve Bank of India to four, a senior official told Reuters,
as it set in motion the process of naming a new Monetary Policy Committee.
 
     India's relaxation of foreign investment rules credit positive - Moody's
India's decision to relax foreign direct investment in sectors including
defence, aviation, and retail is a positive development for the country's
sovereign ratings, said Moody's Investors Service on Monday. 
     Next India central bank chief faces balancing act on bank clean-up
India's next central bank chief faces a tricky task completing a bank clean-up
spearheaded by outgoing Governor Raghuram Rajan, while coping with the demands
of a government that is desperate to see a revival in lending to
businesses. 
     Belarus to sell India potash at lowest price in a decade
Belarus has agreed to sell potash to India at the lowest price in a decade and
about a third less than last year's level as global supplies of the crop
nutrient exceed demand. 
     Starbucks to debut small-lot Indian coffee in U.S. this year
Starbucks Corp for the first time will sell single-origin, premium coffee from
India in the United States as part of its effort to support coffee production in
the country better known for its tea. 
   
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Brexit vote, UK political confusion rattles world markets for second day
Britain's vote last Thursday to leave the European Union continued to
reverberate through financial markets on Monday, with the pound falling to its
lowest level in 31 years, despite government attempts to relieve some of the
confusion about the political and economic outlook. 
     In campaign trail debut with Clinton, Warren says Trump driven by greed
Liberal Elizabeth Warren attacked Republican Donald Trump on Monday during her
first campaign appearance with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton, calling him an "insecure money grubber" who is driven by greed and
hate. 
     Japan revamps child welfare, but tens of thousands still institutionalised
A baby lies in a metal-bar cot drinking from a bottle perched on his pillow in a
Tokyo orphanage. There's no one to hold and feed him or offer words of comfort.
 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,063.00, down 0.2 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as regional stock indices pared early losses amid expectations
that major central banks will help fend off the impact of Britain's decision to
leave the European Union.
     Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade, as
investors may continue to add positions amid hopes of delayed rate hike in
world's largest economy post the Brexit.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.49 pct band today. 
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street tumbled again on Monday after Britain's shock vote to leave
the European Union, sending major U.S. stock indexes to their worst two-day
swoon in about 10 months. 
     Global equities took another step down in Asia, with regional markets
sliding and sterling wallowing near three-decade lows as Britain's shock vote to
exit the European Union continued to roil financial markets. 
     The dollar and yen steadied and sterling crawled away from a 31-year low
as risk aversion triggered by the shock of Brexit eased slightly, although many
investors were still wary of calling a bottom for the battered pound. 
     The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Monday with benchmark yields
hovering near four-year lows in a global scramble for safe-haven investments
following Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union. 
     Oil prices rose in early trading in Asia as a looming strike in Norway
threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest producer, although
Britain's vote to leave the European Union was still weighing on markets. 
     Gold held near its highest in over two years early, buoyed by safe-haven
demand after global stock markets plummeted in the wake of Britain's decision to
exit the European Union. 
        
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.91/67.94  June 27          -$21.5 mln   $46.95 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.62 pct     Month-to-date    $571.66 mln  -$1.11 bln
                                Year-to-date     $2.76 bln    -$2.18 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]

($1 = 67.95 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

