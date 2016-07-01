FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, July 1
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
July 1, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, July 1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
   9:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das at industry body summit
on asset reconstruction companies in Mumbai.
   10:00 am: Reserve Bank of India official N.S. Vishwanathan at an event in New
Delhi.
   12:30 pm: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State
Mahesh Sharma to brief media on regional connectivity in New Delhi.
   2:45 pm: State Bank of India management to brief media on strategic
initiatives by the lender in Mumbai.
   5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
   GMF: XTHE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan
Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the
coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
     India to get over $1 bln from World Bank for Modi's solar goals
The World Bank said on Thursday it would lend India more than $1 billion for its
huge solar energy programme, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought climate
change funds from its visiting head. 
     Jet Airways in talks with banks for $180 mln loan-sources 
Jet Airways, India's second-biggest airline by passengers, is talking to lenders
about raising up to $180 million through a loan, banking sources said on
Thursday. 
     Essar eyes sale of Gujarat refinery -sources 
Essar Group is exploring the sale of its 405,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in
the western state of Gujarat, as the Indian conglomerate seeks funds to reduce
its debt, two sources familiar with the matter said. 
     RBI eases rules for external commercial borrowing
Indian companies will need to submit for approval plans to issue external
commercial borrowings only when they are above a certain threshold limit to be
fixed from time to time, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. 
     RBI suspends euro transactions via Asian Clearing Union 
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday temporarily suspended all euro
transactions through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) mechanism from July 1 and
said all such trades will now have to be settled outside the system until
further notice. 
   GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Japan business mood stagnates on global uncertainties-BOJ tankan
Japanese manufacturers' confidence was unchanged in June from three months ago,
while consumer prices fell in May in discouraging signs for a fragile economy as
it grapples with a strong yen and slack overseas demand. 
     China to tolerate weaker yuan, wary of trade partners' reaction-sources
China's central bank would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8 per
dollar in 2016 to support the economy, which would mean the currency matching
last year's record decline of 4.5 percent, policy sources said. 
     Bank of England's Carney sees need for summer stimulus after Brexit shock
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would probably need
to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of
last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union. 
    
   LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,319.50, down 0.21 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar,
tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan, even as hopes that global central banks
will provide stimulus to fend off the impact of Britain leaving the European
Union supported risk appetite. 
     Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as investors
wait for fresh triggers, while underlying sentiment remains upbeat amid hopes of
easy monetary policies across the world.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct band.
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday as
Britain's central bank raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples
shares gained on news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for Hershey.
 
     Asian stocks rose as risk appetite continued to recover from last week's
Brexit shock, but the pound came under renewed pressure after the Bank of
England's governor hinted at an interest rate cut ahead. 
     Sterling stayed on the defensive early after unambiguously dovish comments
from the Bank of England abruptly ended a tentative recovery in the currency.
 
     Most U.S. Treasury debt prices ended little changed on Thursday, closing
out a stellar first half of the year for U.S. government bonds as global
economic worries and negative yields in Europe and Japan helped drive
demand. 
     Oil prices rose early, with Brent jumping back above $50 per barrel, as
investors positioned themselves for more price increases this year in
expectation of a tighter market. 
     Gold held on to its overnight gains in Asian trade and was headed for its
fifth straight weekly gain, as a recovery in equity mark 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.50/67.53  June 30          $164 mln     -$43.10 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.59 pct     Month-to-date    $551.26 mln  -$1.07 bln
                                Year-to-date     $2.74 bln    -$2.14 bln
    
    
($1 = 67.52 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)

