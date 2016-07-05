FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, July 5
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 3:20 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, July 5

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Federal cabinet expansion in New Delhi.
    1:00 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chairs Financial Stability and
Development Council meeting in New Delhi.
    
    GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - CRUDE FOCUS with Vandana Hari, Independent analyst
Is the turnaround in crude prices a convincing one? Vandana has spent 21 years
at Platts before going independent, and joins us at 1000 IST back to discuss
factors to watch, where crude could be headed and whether the energy market will
remain supply-driven in the foreseeable future. To join the conversation, click
on the link: here
    TRADING INDIA LIVECHAT with Amitava Mehra - CEO - India Mortgage Guarantee
Corporation Pvt. Ltd
Mr. Amitava Mehra's experience in Mortgage Guarantee products can be attributed
to his 6-year tenure with the global industry leader in the field - Genworth
Inc. Having joined Genworth in 2006, he has been instrumental in setting up and
shaping the first Mortgage Guarantee business in India. Mr. Mehra's diverse
experience spans 27 years in multiple markets and various industry verticals. He
has also been Head - Business Development for GE Capital Corporate (India), as
well as Head - Business Development for GE Money. To join the conversation at
1100 IST, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India IPO deals jump in H1, another $6 billion worth seen in the second
half
A surge in first-half India IPO activity is likely to pale in comparison to the
second half which could see over $6 billion in deals, banking sources said, with
investors encouraged by a pick-up in economic growth and unfazed by Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
 
     Petrobras' Indian partners fight delay in troubled Brazil oil project
Petrobras has warned its Indian partners in a huge offshore project to not
expect oil from the site until 2022, according to sources, a fresh sign of how
low oil prices and the state-owned company's corruption scandal and mountain of
debt are dragging on Brazil's energy industry.
 
     Bundesbank concerns pushed India to halt key euro clearance - former
c.bank deputy Khan
Concerns raised by Germany's Bundesbank led India to suspend trade in euros
through the Asian Clearing Union, a regional trade settlement system, Reserve
Bank of India official H.R. Khan said.
 
     India cenbank new deputy governor Vishwanathan takes charge
Reserve Bank of India Executive Director N.S. Vishwanathan took charge as deputy
governor in charge of overseeing banking and financial sector regulations at the
banking regulator on Monday, according to central bank press release.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Suicide bombers hit three Saudi cities, killing at least four officers
Suicide bombers struck three cities across Saudi Arabia on Monday, killing at
least four security officers in an apparently coordinated campaign of attacks as
Saudis prepared to break their fast on the penultimate day of the holy month of
Ramadan.
 
     Australian PM Turnbull under fire, cliffhanger election counting continues
Counting of 1.5 million postal and absentee votes critical in Australia's
cliffhanger election began on Tuesday as loyalists of Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull defended their embattled leader against calls for his resignation.
 
     Japan June services sector activity contracts as new business shrinks-PMI
Activity in Japan's services sector contracted in June as new business shrank
the fastest in almost five years, adding to worries that the economy is losing
momentum due to weak consumer spending, a private business survey showed.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,364.50, down 0.32 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as a
recent recovery in risk assets paused, even as hopes of central bank stimulus to
fend off the impact of Britain's move out of European Union continued to
dominate investor sentiment.
     Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade, as investors
continue to wager global central banks will expand stimulus to counteract the
fallout of Britain leaving the European Union. The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.40 pct-7.45 pct band. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Asian shares stepped back after five straight days of gains as investors
took stock of a rally driven by the hope that central banks will provide
stimulus to offset a likely downturn triggered by Brexit. 
     The Australian dollar inched lower as investors awaited a monetary policy
decision later in the session, while major currencies continued to tread water
with U.S. markets shut on Monday for Independence Day. 
     Crude prices dipped, with Brent falling back below $50 per barrel as
economic concerns took centre stage with many analysts saying oil demand will
stall later this year. 
     Gold prices held steady on an easing dollar and weaker Asian stocks, after
the metal surged to near two-year highs the session before. 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES   DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.23/67.26  July 4           $27 mln    -$17.39 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.56 pct     Month-to-date    -          $45.89 mln
                                Year-to-date     $2.92 bln  -$2.09 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
   ($1 = 67.27 Indian rupees)
    
   (India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Wednesday, July 6, as
markets are closed for Ramzan Id)

 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
