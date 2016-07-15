FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, July 15
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 15, 2016 / 3:30 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, July 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    2:30 pm: Indian and EU officials meet to discuss trade negotiations after
Brexit in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 
    
    GMF: ASIA FRIDAY QUIZ
Pit your wits against our editors and guest quizmasters for a chance to win some
fabulous prizes! To join us on the forum at 1200 IST, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    TCS says watching Brexit as Q1 beats estimates 
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said it will watch out for any impact from
Britain's move to exit the European Union as the country's top software services
exporter reported a better-than-expected 10.7 percent rise in first-quarter
profit.
 
    KPS Capital Partners backs out of Essar Steel Algoma bid
Essar Steel Algoma Inc ESSRGE.UL said private equity firm KPS Capital Partners
LP had backed out of a consortium that made an offer for the steel maker, but
that certain term lenders were still pursuing a bid.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    Truck 'terrorist' kills 80 in Nice Bastille Day crowd
A "terrorist" gunman killed 80 people and wounded scores when he drove a heavy
truck at high speed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks in the French
Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday, officials said.
 
    China Q2 GDP grows 6.7 pct y/y, slightly better than expected
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier,
steady from the first quarter and slightly better than expected as the
government stepped up efforts to stabilise growth in the world's second-largest
economy.
 
    May builds new-look Brexit cabinet to steer EU divorce
New Prime Minister Theresa May ruthlessly overhauled the British cabinet on
Thursday, sacking a raft of ministers, promoting loyalists and putting
supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union firmly in charge of
negotiating its terms.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,610.00, up 0.4 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as
China's positive second-quarter growth numbers eased concerns of a slowdown in
Asia's largest economy and an ongoing rally in global equity markets continued
to support regional indices.
     Indian government bonds are expected trade little changed as some traders
may slow purchases ahead of a weekly auction of notes, even as underlying
sentiment remains bullish. India will auction 150 billion rupees of four bonds
maturing in 2024 through 2044 today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.26 pct-7.30 pct band till the auction
outcome.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Financial stocks led the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials to record highs
on Thursday after JPMorgan's strong quarterly results, while upbeat economic
data cemented bets that the current rally on Wall Street can chug along. 
     Asian shares rose to eight-month highs, on track for solid weekly gains,
as record highs on Wall Street offset the impact on sentiment of an attack in
France that lifted the safe-haven yen. 
     The dollar extended its gains and scaled a three-week high against the
yen, after China's second-quarter gross domestic product and June activity data
pointed to stabilisation in China's economy and bolstered risk sentiment. 
     U.S. Treasury prices weakened on Thursday after the Bank of England kept
interest rates unchanged, surprising investors who had expected the first rate
cut in more than seven years, and as U.S. data showed rising inflation. 
     Crude futures fell as concerns about a global oil glut returned to the
fore and traders wait on data from China, which is expected to report its lowest
growth rate since 2009. 
     Gold fell on a firmer dollar and surging Asian shares and was set for its
first weekly decline since May, after dipping to a two-week low in the previous
session. 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.83/66.86  July 14          $130.1 mln   $70.99 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.38 pct     Month-to-date    $319.16 mln  $820.11 mln
                                Year-to-date     $3.27 bln    -$1.32 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

   ($1 = 66.91 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

