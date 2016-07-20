FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, July 20
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
July 20, 2016 / 3:25 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, July 20

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 
    
    GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - UK ECONOMIC PROGNOSIS with Andrew Goodwin, lead UK
economist, Oxford Economics 
    Has the appointment of Theresa May as UK Prime Minister done enough to calm
markets for the time being, with many questions over "Brexit" still needing an
answer? To join the conversation at 1430 IST, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Wipro sees low growth in Q2, cautions on Brexit
    India's third-largest software services exporter Wipro forecast muted
revenue growth in the current quarter and warned Britain's decision to leave the
European Union could lead some customers to defer business over the medium term.
 
     India to inject $3.4 billion into state banks to revive credit growth
    India will inject 229.15 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) into 13 state-run
banks to help shore up the cash-strapped lenders and revive loan growth that has
hit a two-decade low. 
     India's monsoon cheer forecast to continue as La Nina kicks in 
    The El Nino weather pattern is likely to dissipate by early August, giving
way to La Nina, two top officials of the Indian weather office said on Tuesday,
swelling already bountiful monsoon rains that are crucial for India's farm
sector. 
     Boeing revises India aircraft forecast to 1,850 new jets over 20 years
    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it expects Indian airlines to order 1,850 new
aircraft worth $265 billion over the next 20 years, up from an earlier forecast,
thanks to the new aviation rules that the manufacturer said will boost demand.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump officially captures Republican White House nomination
    Thirteen months after launching an improbable bid for the White House,
Donald Trump captured the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on
Tuesday,having vanquished 16 party rivals, warred with much of its establishment
and provoked controversy at every turn. 
     North Korea says missile test simulated attack on South Korea ports,
airfields
    North Korea said it had conducted a ballistic missile test that simulated
preemptive strikes against South Korean ports and airfields used by the U.S.
military, likely referring to the launches of three missiles on
Tuesday. 
     Erdogan targets more than 50,000 in purge after failed Turkish coup
    Turkey vowed to root out allies of the U.S.-based cleric it blames for an
abortive coup last week, widening a purge of the army, police and judiciary on
Tuesday to universities and schools, the intelligence agency and religious
authorities. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,564.50, up 0.13 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, tracking most
of its Asian peers, as better-than-expected in U.S. housing starts data lifted
the greenback.
     Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as investors look for fresh
positive triggers while eagerly waiting for the government to announce a new
governor of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing
in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.26 pct-7.30 pct band today. 
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The S&P 500 pulled back from record highs on Tuesday, while the Dow
industrials edged up for an eighth straight day of gains, as investors digested
mixed earnings reports amid lowered expectations for global economic growth. 
     Asian stocks stepped back after a record run on Wall Street showed signs
of petering out, while the dollar hovered near a four-month high against a
basket of currencies following upbeat U.S. data. 
     The dollar firmed, as strong U.S. data and rising expectations that the
Bank of Japan will muster additional easing steps sent the dollar index to
four-month highs. 
     U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Tuesday as risk appetite waned
following declines in stocks, hurt by the drop in oil prices as well as soft
consumer sentiment data in Germany. 
     Oil futures rose after an industry group released weekly figures showing
U.S. stockpiles fell more than expected last week. 
     Gold was little changed as bullion gleaned little impetus from weaker
equities as the dollar rose to a four-month high on the back of better than
expected U.S. housing data. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.15/67.18  July 19          $81.7 mln    $77.50 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.37 pct     Month-to-date    $740.99 mln  $1.04 bln
                                Year-to-date     $3.70 bln    -$1.10 bln
     
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.10 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
