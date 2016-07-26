FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, July 26
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, July 26

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan at event organised by
National Institute of Securities Market in Mumbai.
    3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley meets finance ministers of states to
discuss GST related issues,in New Delhi.
    GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - THE GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK with Reto Foellmi, Professor
of International Economics, University of St Gallen
    We take a look at prospects for global growth in the wake of the Brexit
referendum verdict with financial markets betting on the major central banks
staying easy on policy for a long-time to come. To join the conversation at 1430
IST click on the link: here
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Finance Minister Jaitley to meet state ministers to push tax reform
    Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet state ministers on Tuesday to
put pressure on the opposition Congress party to back a long-delayed sales tax
reform whose chances have again been thrown into doubt by a parliamentary
standoff. 
     COLUMN-Asia's gasoline party crashed by China and India: Russell
    If you had asked Asia's refiners at the start of the year where they thought
their profits would be coming from, it's likely many would have said gasoline.
But China and India appear to have crashed that party. 
     INTERVIEW-Boxing-Bitter London lesson drives Yadav on path to Rio
    Vikas Krishan Yadav has learned from the bitterest experience that he can
leave nothing to chance in the Olympic ring and it is a lesson the Indian boxer
will carry with him to the Rio Games. 
     Olympics-India wrestler Yadav says foul play behind failed test
    India's Narsingh Yadav has claimed his supplements and water had been
"sabotaged" after the wrestler due to represent his country in the 74kg category
at next month's Rio Games tested positive for a banned steroid. 

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Sanders backers revolt on raucous opening day at U.S. Democratic
convention
    Supporters of Bernie Sanders disrupted the first day of the Democratic
convention on Monday, repeatedly chanting and booing mentions of Hillary
Clinton's name as the party's hopes for a show of unity dissolved into frequent
chaos. 
     Nineteen killed, dozens wounded in Japan knife attack-media report
    Nineteen people were killed and dozens were wounded after an attack by a
knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in central Japan early on
Tuesday, media reported, in Japan's worst mass killing in decades. 
     Diplomatic win for China as ASEAN drops reference to maritime court ruling
    China scored a diplomatic victory on Monday as Southeast Asian nations
dropped a U.S.-backed proposal to mention a landmark international court ruling
against Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea in a joint
statement. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,648.50, up 0.14 pct from its previous
close.
    The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with
most Asian peers, as caution ahead of policy meetings by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and Bank of Japan this week weighed on risk appetite.
    Indian sovereign bonds may edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of state
debt,and after a muted response at an auction yesterday to allocate unutilised
limits for foreign investment in government notes.The yield on the benchmark
7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.23 pct-7.28 pct band
today. 

    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks receded from record highs on Monday as oil weighed on energy
shares and investors awaited an avalanche of quarterly reports. 
     Caution gripped Asian markets, sending the safe-haven yen higher ahead of
central bank meetings in the United States and Japan, while a fresh skid in oil
dampened energy stocks on Wall Street. 
     The dollar slipped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting that begins later on Tuesday, while the yen gained despite expectations
that the Bank of Japan will ease later this week. 
     Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday to four-week highs
following a weak $26 billion two-year note sale, part of $88 billion of
coupon-bearing government debt being auctioned this week. 
     Oil prices edged away from three-month lows, supported by a weaker dollar,
but concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets and many traders are
raising their bets on further price falls. 
     Gold inched up as the dollar slipped and equities eased ahead of central
bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.40/67.43  July 25          $132.2 mln  $0.45 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.31 pct     Month-to-date    $1.06 bln   $1.03 bln
                                Year-to-date     $4.02 bln   -$1.11 bln
 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 67.35 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

