Morning News Call - India, July 26

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan at event organised by National Institute of Securities Market in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley meets finance ministers of states to discuss GST related issues,in New Delhi. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - THE GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK with Reto Foellmi, Professor of International Economics, University of St Gallen We take a look at prospects for global growth in the wake of the Brexit referendum verdict with financial markets betting on the major central banks staying easy on policy for a long-time to come. INDIA TOP NEWS  Finance Minister Jaitley to meet state ministers to push tax reform Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet state ministers on Tuesday to put pressure on the opposition Congress party to back a long-delayed sales tax reform whose chances have again been thrown into doubt by a parliamentary standoff.  COLUMN-Asia's gasoline party crashed by China and India: Russell If you had asked Asia's refiners at the start of the year where they thought their profits would be coming from, it's likely many would have said gasoline. But China and India appear to have crashed that party.  INTERVIEW-Boxing-Bitter London lesson drives Yadav on path to Rio Vikas Krishan Yadav has learned from the bitterest experience that he can leave nothing to chance in the Olympic ring and it is a lesson the Indian boxer will carry with him to the Rio Games.  Olympics-India wrestler Yadav says foul play behind failed test India's Narsingh Yadav has claimed his supplements and water had been "sabotaged" after the wrestler due to represent his country in the 74kg category at next month's Rio Games tested positive for a banned steroid. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Sanders backers revolt on raucous opening day at U.S. Democratic convention Supporters of Bernie Sanders disrupted the first day of the Democratic convention on Monday, repeatedly chanting and booing mentions of Hillary Clinton's name as the party's hopes for a show of unity dissolved into frequent chaos.  Nineteen killed, dozens wounded in Japan knife attack-media report Nineteen people were killed and dozens were wounded after an attack by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in central Japan early on Tuesday, media reported, in Japan's worst mass killing in decades.  Diplomatic win for China as ASEAN drops reference to maritime court ruling China scored a diplomatic victory on Monday as Southeast Asian nations dropped a U.S.-backed proposal to mention a landmark international court ruling against Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea in a joint statement. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,648.50, up 0.14 pct from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, as caution ahead of policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan this week weighed on risk appetite. Indian sovereign bonds may edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of state debt,and after a muted response at an auction yesterday to allocate unutilised limits for foreign investment in government notes.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.23 pct-7.28 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks receded from record highs on Monday as oil weighed on energy shares and investors awaited an avalanche of quarterly reports.  Caution gripped Asian markets, sending the safe-haven yen higher ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan, while a fresh skid in oil dampened energy stocks on Wall Street.  The dollar slipped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that begins later on Tuesday, while the yen gained despite expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease later this week.  Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday to four-week highs following a weak $26 billion two-year note sale, part of $88 billion of coupon-bearing government debt being auctioned this week.  Oil prices edged away from three-month lows, supported by a weaker dollar, but concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets and many traders are raising their bets on further price falls.  Gold inched up as the dollar slipped and equities eased ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.40/67.43 July 25 $132.2 mln $0.45 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.31 pct Month-to-date $1.06 bln $1.03 bln Year-to-date $4.02 bln -$1.11 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.35 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)