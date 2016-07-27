Morning News Call - India, July 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  New RBI chief unlikely before Aug meeting, Basu in frame The Indian government has scaled back the urgency of its search for a new central bank governor, sources said, with a replacement to Raghuram Rajan now likely to be named only after he chairs his final policy meeting next month.  Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 profit slumps 75 percent, lags estimates Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker, said its quarterly profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by higher costs and fierce competition in its largest market, North America.  Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 23 percent, beats estimates Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's top-selling car maker, posted on Tuesday a forecast-beating 23 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as higher sales offset the adverse impact of an unfavourable foreign exchange rate.  RBI governor defends inflation record, urges independence The Reserve Bank of India's outgoing governor, Raghuram Rajan,staunchly defended his record in curbing inflation and cleaning up bad debt at banks, and he called on the government to protect the central bank's independence.  Finance Minister Jaitley meets state ministers to rescue stalled tax reform Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met his state counterparts on Tuesday to forge a political consensus on a much-awaited sales tax reform that is held up in parliament, but made little progress in breaking the impasse.  Flipkart buys Rocket Internet-backed online fashion store for $70 million India's biggest e-commerce firm Flipkart is buying domestic online fashion retailer Jabong from Global Fashion Group for $70 million in cash, the latest consolidation move in the country's e-commerce sector as competition intensifies.  INTERVIEW-India needs to be careful with inflation targeting - former cbank gov India should avoid fixating on an inflation target given the need to ensure economic growth and financial stability, former central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned on Tuesday.  Amazon launches Prime loyalty program in India Amazon.com launched its popular Prime loyalty program in India, three years after its entry into the world's second-most populous country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Clinton makes history with Democratic nomination for president Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic Party's U.S. presidential nomination, coming back from a stinging 2008 defeat in her first White House run and surviving a bitter primary fight to become the first woman to head the ticket of a major party in U.S. history.  Apple sells more iPhones than expected, shares jump after hours Apple Inc sold more iPhones than Wall Street expected in the third quarter and estimated its revenue in the current period would top many analysts' targets, soothing fears that demand for the company's most important product had hit a wall.  Analog Devices to buy chipmaker peer Linear for $14.8 billion Analog Devices Inc said on Tuesday it would buy fellow chipmaker Linear Technology Corp for about $14.8 billion, the latest deal in a wave of consolidation that has swept the semiconductor industry in the past two years. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,603.00, up 0.16 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as caution ahead the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet is expected to keep investors on the sidelines.  Indian sovereign bonds may open little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today, while the Reserve Bank of India governor's comments yesterday on inflation eased near-term rate cut hopes.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.23 pct-7.27 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve policymakers kicked off a two-day interest rate meeting and investors braced for quarterly scorecards from Apple and Twitter.  Asian stocks edged up following a relatively upbeat session overnight for U.S. and European stocks, with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision capping gains.  The yen fell on expectations of significant monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan later in the week, a day after it had posted its biggest gains in a month on disappointment at the scale of the government's fiscal stimulus plan.  U.S. Treasury short-dated yields held firm on Tuesday with the two-year note yield hovering at its highest in more than four weeks as the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting that may produce clues on the timing of a possible interest rate hike.  U.S. crude prices fell, hitting three-month lows, on renewed worries of a glut while Brent settled higher due to its better fundamentals versus U.S. crude.  Gold edged lower as the dollar and equities firmed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.28/67.31 July 26 $99.7 mln $170.66 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.31 pct Month-to-date $1.18 bln $1.20 bln Year-to-date $4.14 bln -$940.23mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.27 Indian rupees)