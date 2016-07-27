FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, July 27
July 27, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, July 27

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
 
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - MARKETS with Michael Hewson, chief market analyst,CMC
    We get all the latest market views from Michael Hewson, chief market analyst
    at CMC Markets.To join the conversation at 1430 IST, click on the link:
    here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     New RBI chief unlikely before Aug meeting, Basu in frame
    The Indian government has scaled back the urgency of its search for a new
central bank governor, sources said, with a replacement to Raghuram Rajan now
likely to be named only after he chairs his final policy meeting next
month. 
     Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 profit slumps 75 percent, lags estimates
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker, said its
quarterly profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by higher costs and fierce competition
in its largest market, North America.    
     Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 23 percent, beats estimates
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's top-selling car maker, posted on Tuesday a
forecast-beating 23 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as higher sales
offset the adverse impact of an unfavourable foreign exchange rate. 
     RBI governor defends inflation record, urges independence
    The Reserve Bank of India's outgoing governor, Raghuram Rajan,staunchly
defended his record in curbing inflation and cleaning up bad debt at banks, and
he called on the government to protect the central bank's
independence.     
     Finance Minister Jaitley meets state ministers to rescue stalled tax
reform
    Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met his state counterparts on Tuesday
to forge a political consensus on a much-awaited sales tax reform that is held
up in parliament, but made little progress in breaking the impasse. 
  
     Flipkart buys Rocket Internet-backed online fashion store for $70 million
    India's biggest e-commerce firm Flipkart is buying domestic online fashion
retailer Jabong from Global Fashion Group for $70 million in cash, the latest
consolidation move in the country's e-commerce sector as competition
intensifies. 
     INTERVIEW-India needs to be careful with inflation targeting - former
cbank gov
    India should avoid fixating on an inflation target given the need to ensure
economic growth and financial stability, former central bank governor Duvvuri
Subbarao warned on Tuesday. 
     Amazon launches Prime loyalty program in India
    Amazon.com launched its popular Prime loyalty program in India, three years
after its entry into the world's second-most populous country. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Clinton makes history with Democratic nomination for president
    Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic Party's U.S. presidential nomination,
coming back from a stinging 2008 defeat in her first White House run and
surviving a bitter primary fight to become the first woman to head the ticket of
a major party in U.S. history.    
     Apple sells more iPhones than expected, shares jump after hours
    Apple Inc sold more iPhones than Wall Street expected in the third quarter
and estimated its revenue in the current period would top many analysts'
targets, soothing fears that demand for the company's most important product had
hit a wall.    
     Analog Devices to buy chipmaker peer Linear for $14.8 billion
    Analog Devices Inc said on Tuesday it would buy fellow chipmaker Linear
Technology Corp for about $14.8 billion, the latest deal in a wave of
consolidation that has swept the semiconductor industry in the past two
years. 
    
        
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,603.00, up 0.16 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar,
    as caution ahead the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meet is expected to keep investors on the sidelines.
     Indian sovereign bonds may open little changed ahead of the Federal
    Reserve's monetary policy decision later today, while the Reserve Bank of
India governor's comments yesterday on inflation eased near-term rate cut
hopes.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.23 pct-7.27 pct band today.   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve policymakers kicked
off a two-day interest rate meeting and investors braced for quarterly
scorecards from Apple and Twitter. 
     Asian stocks edged up following a relatively upbeat session overnight for
U.S. and European stocks, with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy
decision capping gains. 
     The yen fell on expectations of significant monetary stimulus by the Bank
of Japan later in the week, a day after it had posted its biggest gains in a
month on disappointment at the scale of the government's fiscal stimulus plan.
 
     U.S. Treasury short-dated yields held firm on Tuesday with the two-year
note yield hovering at its highest in more than four weeks as the Federal
Reserve began a two-day meeting that may produce clues on the timing of a
possible interest rate hike. 
     U.S. crude prices fell, hitting three-month lows, on renewed worries of a
glut while Brent settled higher due to its better fundamentals versus U.S.
crude. 
     Gold edged lower as the dollar and equities firmed ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. 
  
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES   DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.28/67.31  July 26          $99.7 mln  $170.66 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.31 pct     Month-to-date    $1.18 bln  $1.20 bln
                                Year-to-date     $4.14 bln  -$940.23mln
 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.27 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
