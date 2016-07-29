Morning News Call - India, July 29

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at cyber and network security summit in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar at conference call after first quarter earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS  Fosun to buy KKR-backed Indian drugmaker for up to $1.3 billion Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy an 86 percent stake in Gland Pharma - backed by KKR & Co LP - for up to $1.3 billion, the largest acquisition of an Indian company from abroad this year.  Tata to deposit $1.2 billion DoCoMo arbitration award with Delhi court India's Tata Sons Ltd said it expected to deposit $1.2 billion with the Delhi High Court on Friday, the money it was ordered to pay Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc by an international arbitration court last month.  Drop in the ocean: India's strategic oil reserves unlikely to stir market India's initial plan to build-up its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) is not shaping out to be the dramatic event that some in the market had hoped could help reignite global oil demand.  With eye on China, India doubles down on container hub ports An Indian conglomerate has started building the country's first transshipment port, conceived 25 years ago, and the government will construct another $4-billion facility nearby to create a shipping hub rivalling Chinese facilities in the region.  COLUMN-Live and don't learn should be Asia rubber producers' motto: Russell There is a definite sense of deja vu in Asia's natural rubber markets, with the latest attempt of the major producers to boost prices seemingly fizzling after a spark of success. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  In speech of her life, Clinton to say U.S. at moment of reckoning U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will tell the Democratic National Convention on Thursday that Americans face challenges at home and abroad that require steady leadership in the White House.  EXCLUSIVE-Under govt pressure, BOJ mulling specific steps for easing -sources The Bank of Japan, under pressure from the government, is considering specific steps for expanding monetary stimulus on Friday to address signs of weakness in inflation, people familiar with the central bank's thinking said.  Alphabet posts strong revenue on video market, stock surges Alphabet Inc, Google's parent,revealed that efforts to push its vast advertising business toward mobile is paying off as second quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street's expectations. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,690.50, down 0.02 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, as markets wait to see if the Bank of Japan's policy annoucement will meet expectations.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely consolidate gains after a sharp rally yesterday, as investors await a fresh supply of government papers later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.16 pct - 7.22 pct band ahead of the auction results today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street edged higher on Thursday as investors looked beyond disappointing earnings from Ford and bought shares in Apple, while Alphabet surged after the bell following its quarterly report.  Asian shares held near one-year highs while the yen hit a two-week high in nervous trade as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan will come up with stimulus that would meet markets' expectations.  The yen firmed in jumpy market conditions, spiking to a 2 1/2-week high against the dollar as investors braced for the possibility that the Bank of Japan's expected easing steps will disappoint market participants hoping for more radical measures.  U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Thursday, with longer-dated yields dropping to two-week lows, as the possibility of more stimulus from the Bank of Japanoffset softer-than-expected readings on traded goods and jobless claims.  Oil prices settled down nearly 2 percent, hitting April lows and with U.S. crude headed for its biggest monthly loss in a year, on growing worries that the world was pumping more crude than needed.  Gold turned lower after hitting a two-week peak as the dollar pared losses and U.S. stocks climbed from their lows ahead of a possible Bank of Japan announcement to expand monetary stimulus on Friday. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.00/67.03 July 28 $263.5 mln -$31.47 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.24 pct Month-to-date $1.36 bln $1.11 bln Year-to-date $4.31 bln -$1.03 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.04 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )