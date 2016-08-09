Morning News Call - India, August 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan holds a teleconference call with analysts in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event to launch government e-Marketplace in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM- RBI Policy with Soumyajit Niyogi With his latest policy as RBI governor,will Rajan surprise the markets? We speak on that and more post the RBI policy with Soumyajitwho was previously with SBI DFHL,DE Shaw and Peerless group.To join the conversation at 1100 IST click on the link: here LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES CORNER with Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, co-founders, The Gold & Silver Club From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr will have you covered on the commodities markets at 1530 IST. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading, research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and agricultural markets.To join the Global Markets Forum,click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Rajan's final RBI policy review to hold line against inflation Inflation at a two-year high will probably prevent Raghuram Rajan from cutting interest rates at his final policy review as head of the Reserve Bank of India today.  HDFC Life reaches deal with Max Life to create $10 billion insurer HDFC Standard Life Insurance reached agreement to take over smaller rival Max Life Insurance in an all-stock deal to create the nation's top private life insurer valued at nearly $10 billion.  India's parliament approves biggest tax reform Parliament approved India's biggest overhaul of indirect taxes after the lower house ratified a constitutional amendment Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a major step to make doing business easier.  Union Bank shares tumble after Q1 profit fall Shares in Union Bank of India fell as much as 7.3 percent on Monday iggest single-day fall in nearly seven months, after the state-run lender reported its first-quarter profit plunged 68 percent on higher bad loans.  Idea Cellular posts 74 percent drop in first quarter profit Idea Cellular, India's third-largest telecom company, posted a 74 percent drop in its consolidated first-quarter net profit as a one-time finance cost for spectrum and lower voice revenues pushed its income down.  India ride-hailing firm Ola sideswiped as Uber, Didi team up in China Didi Chuxing's acquisition of Uber's China business last week reshapes the landscape in Asia's growing ride-hailing sector, and leaves India's Ola more vulnerable to attack by Uber in its $12 billion home market.  Indian cold pills pour over remote border to fuel Myanmar narcotics boom Five years ago, when cold pills first trickled across Myanmar's untamed border with India, many local officials were baffled. Where was this medicine going, and why were smugglers so interested in it? GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump seeks a campaign reset with Detroit economic speech Republican Donald Trump sought to regain momentum for his White House campaign on Monday by proposing sweeping tax breaks, cuts to federal regulations and a revival of the stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline project.  China July consumer inflation cools on slower food prices China's consumer price inflation accelerated at its weakest pace in six months as food prices rose at a slower pace, although the long decline in upstream prices continued to moderate.  Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clash Brazilians brought a soccer fan's raucous attitude to the Rio Games, wildly cheering their own athletes, booing and mocking opponents -- and creating uncomfortable moments for Olympic athletes unaccustomed to no-holds-barred partisanship. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,740.00, up 0.11 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, helped by expectations of foreign fund inflows after parliament's lower house approved certain changes to a constitutional amendment bill that will help implement a long-awaited nationwide goods and services tax.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely open steady to lower ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review today, where Governor Raghuram Rajan is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.15 pct-7.19 pct band till the policy decision. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street receded from record highs on Monday as a drop in healthcare stocks offset gains caused by higher oil prices and a strong jobs report.  Asian shares stood atop one-year peaks as a desperate search for yield drove a record inflow into emerging market funds, while oil prices tried to sustain their latest bounce.  The dollar edged down slightly but remained supported by some confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year, while New Zealand's dollar inched up despite an expected rate cut later this week.  U.S. Treasuries debt yields were up slightly, with longer-dated maturities edging up to their highest level in more than two weeks on a modest rise in expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise short-term interest rates by year-end.  Crude prices inched down, paring gains from a day earlier, as worries over a global oil glut tempered speculation that OPEC would try to restrain output.  Gold held steady after recovering from one-week lows hit the day before, with the dollar edging down and investors using the correction in prices to hunt for bargains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.79/66.82 August 8 $173.1 mln $42.04 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.23 pct Month-to-date $384.43 mln -$139.12 mln Year-to-date $5.03 bln -$1.23 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.84 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)