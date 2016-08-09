FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Morning News Call - India, August 9
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 3:30 AM / a year ago

Morning News Call - India, August 9

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    2:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan holds a teleconference call with
analysts in Mumbai.
    2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event to launch government
e-Marketplace in New Delhi.
    

    TRADING INDIA FORUM- RBI Policy with Soumyajit Niyogi
    With his latest policy as RBI governor,will Rajan surprise the markets? We
speak on that and more post the RBI policy with Soumyajitwho was previously with
SBI DFHL,DE Shaw and Peerless group.To join the conversation at 1100 IST click
on the link: here
    
    LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES CORNER with Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, co-founders, The
Gold & Silver Club
    From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik
Kalsi and Phil Carr will have you covered on the commodities markets at 1530
IST. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading, research
and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and
agricultural markets.To join the Global Markets Forum,click on the link: here
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Rajan's final RBI policy review to hold line against inflation
    Inflation at a two-year high will probably prevent Raghuram Rajan from
cutting interest rates at his final policy review as head of the Reserve Bank of
India today. 
     HDFC Life reaches deal with Max Life to create $10 billion insurer
    HDFC Standard Life Insurance reached agreement to take over smaller rival
Max Life Insurance in an all-stock deal to create the nation's top private life
insurer valued at nearly $10 billion. 
     India's parliament approves biggest tax reform
    Parliament approved India's biggest overhaul of indirect taxes after the
lower house ratified a constitutional amendment Prime Minister Narendra Modi
called a major step to make doing business easier. 
     Union Bank shares tumble after Q1 profit fall
Shares in Union Bank of India fell as much as 7.3 percent on Monday iggest
single-day fall in nearly seven months, after the state-run lender reported its
first-quarter profit plunged 68 percent on higher bad loans. 
     Idea Cellular posts 74 percent drop in first quarter profit
    Idea Cellular, India's third-largest telecom company, posted a 74 percent
drop in its consolidated first-quarter net profit as a one-time finance cost for
spectrum and lower voice revenues pushed its income down. 
     India ride-hailing firm Ola sideswiped as Uber, Didi team up in China
    Didi Chuxing's acquisition of Uber's China business last week reshapes the
landscape in Asia's growing ride-hailing sector, and leaves India's Ola more
vulnerable to attack by Uber in its $12 billion home market. 
     Indian cold pills pour over remote border to fuel Myanmar narcotics boom
    Five years ago, when cold pills first trickled across Myanmar's untamed
border with India, many local officials were baffled. Where was this medicine
going, and why were smugglers so interested in it? 

    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump seeks a campaign reset with Detroit economic speech
    Republican Donald Trump sought to regain momentum for his White House
campaign on Monday by proposing sweeping tax breaks, cuts to federal regulations
and a revival of the stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline project. 
     China July consumer inflation cools on slower food prices
    China's consumer price inflation accelerated at its weakest pace in six
months as food prices rose at a slower pace, although the long decline in
upstream prices continued to moderate. 
     Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clash
    Brazilians brought a soccer fan's raucous attitude to the Rio Games, wildly
cheering their own athletes, booing and mocking opponents -- and creating
uncomfortable moments for Olympic athletes unaccustomed to no-holds-barred
partisanship. 
    

    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,740.00, up 0.11 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar,
helped by expectations of foreign fund inflows after parliament's lower house
approved certain changes to a constitutional amendment bill that will help
implement a long-awaited nationwide goods and services tax.
     Indian sovereign bonds will likely open steady to lower ahead of the
central bank's monetary policy review today, where Governor Raghuram Rajan is
widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.15 pct-7.19 pct band till
the policy decision.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street receded from record highs on Monday as a drop in healthcare
stocks offset gains caused by higher oil prices and a strong jobs report. 
     Asian shares stood atop one-year peaks as a desperate search for yield
drove a record inflow into emerging market funds, while oil prices tried to
sustain their latest bounce. 
     The dollar edged down slightly but remained supported by some confidence
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year, while
New Zealand's dollar inched up despite an expected rate cut later this week.
 
     U.S. Treasuries debt yields were up slightly, with longer-dated maturities
edging up to their highest level in more than two weeks on a modest rise in
expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise short-term interest rates by
year-end. 
     Crude prices inched down, paring gains from a day earlier, as worries over
a global oil glut tempered speculation that OPEC would try to restrain output.
 
     Gold held steady after recovering from one-week lows hit the day before,
with the dollar edging down and investors using the correction in prices to hunt
for bargains. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.79/66.82  August 8         $173.1 mln   $42.04 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.23 pct     Month-to-date    $384.43 mln  -$139.12 mln
                                Year-to-date     $5.03 bln    -$1.23 bln
 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
($1 = 66.84 Indian rupees)
 

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.