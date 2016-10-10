Morning News Call - India, October 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here (India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, as markets are closed for Dussehra and Durga Puja respectively.) FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch dashboard on foreign trade data in new Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release August industrial output data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK with Carsten Brzeski, chief economist, Germany, ING Join ING's chief economist in Germany for a macro round up at 1430 IST. INDIA TOP NEWS  India under pressure on HFCs as world seeks third climate accord India will face pressure to speed up its plans for cutting greenhouse gases used in refrigerators, air conditioning and aerosols when governments meet this week to hammer out what would be a third key deal to limit climate change in a month.  Indian cotton exports to Pakistan slump amid tensions -traders Rising hostilities between India and Pakistan have brought their $822 million-a-year trade in cotton to a juddering halt, as traders who are worried about uncertainty over supplies and driven by patriotism hold off signing new deals.  India to re-auction unsold airwaves when telcos' fortunes improve India said on Friday it will consider re-auctioning mobile phone spectrum that remained unsold in a sale this week when the financial situation of its telecoms companies improves.  India's $174 million Endurance Tech IPO oversubscribed on last day Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies' 11.6 billion rupee initial public offering was nearly 44 times oversubscribed on Friday, stock exchange data showed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump calls video 'locker room talk,' attacks Bill Clinton Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to put his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in jail if he wins the White House next month because she operated a private email server while U.S. secretary of state.  Samsung recall crisis deepens; Yonhap reports Note 7 production halt Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korean media said on Monday, a further setback for the tech giant trying to manage its worst ever phone recall crisis.  IMF's Lipton likes Bank of Japan policy revamp, calls for more 'arrows' International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton welcomed the Bank of Japan's new policy framework as a boost to its credibility, but called for more vigorous fiscal and structural policies to reflate a fragile economic recovery. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,744.00, up 0.34 pct from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report dampened demand for the greenback. Indian government bonds are poised to open higher, as data showed the U.S. added fewer jobs in September, tempering expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate increase. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.81 pct-6.86 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday ahead of a key U.S. presidential debate, which will be the first time the candidates face off after a video surfaced of Republican candidate Donald Trump making lewd comments about women.  Asian shares crept higher and the Mexican peso climbed on Monday as markets saw less chance a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid amid a scandal over vulgar comments he made about women.  The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar rose on Monday ahead of a closely-watched U.S. presidential debate, after comments Donald Trump made about women in a video created a firestorm around his campaign.  U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after data showed that U.S. employment growth unexpectedly slowed in September but was stronger in August than initially reported, and traders kept bets that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December.  Oil prices fell over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output would rein in a global oversupply that has dogged markets for over two years.  Gold rose early, after marking a four-month low in the prior session, supported by an easing dollar, with markets eyeing the second U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.72/66.75 October 7 $8.45 mln -$95.83 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.90 pct Month-to-date $244.64 mln -$635.94 mln Year-to-date $7.75 bln -$601.32 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.68 Indian rupees)