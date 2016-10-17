Morning News Call - India, October 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: India to auction INR 93.33 billion of unutilised limits for foreign investment in sovereign debt in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - THAI FOCUS with Tim Condon, Asia Chief Economist, ING The death of Thai King Bhumibol has come on the back of its economy growing at the fastest pace since early 2013. Questions over the succession of the throne has spurred market concerns on potential potential political unrest in the nation. Condon will join us at 0900 IST to share his view on the baht and economic outlook. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India and Russia sign energy, defence deals worth billions India and Russia signed billions of dollars of defence and energy deals on Saturday at a summit that sought to inject new life into a relationship that has been tested by shifting global alliances and conflict in the Middle East.  Infosys cuts revenue outlook again as clients slow spending ahead of U.S. election, Brexit Infosys Ltd cut its annual revenue growth target for the second time in three months as India's software service exporters feel the pinch of major Western clients holding back on spending as they wait to see how November's U.S. presidential election and Europe's Brexit drama play out.  India's RCom to sell tower arm majority stake to Canada's Brookfield for $1.7 billion India's Reliance Communications is selling a 51 percent stake in its tower assets to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group for 110 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), in a deal that will help cut the phone carrier's huge debt.  India wants to contain tensions with Pakistan, focus on economy India wants to limit tensions with Pakistan after what it said was a successful cross-border strike on militants sheltered there, according to two top officials, who sought to allay fears of a broader conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.  Stampede kills 24 pilgrims in Varanasi At least 24 people died and dozens more were hurt in a stampede in the ancient northern Indian city of Varanasi on Saturday, officials said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China's risk clamp down hits commodity trades, niche broker business New rules in China aimed at curbing risk and speculation have triggered an exodus of institutional cash from the country's commodities futures markets and hobbled a thriving niche business for brokers.  Tepco shares slump after anti-nuclear novice wins Japan election Shares in Tokyo Electric Power fell 8 percent on Monday after an anti-nuclear candidate won an upset victory in a Japanese regional election, in a blow to its attempts to restart the world's biggest atomic power station and a challenge to the government's energy policy.  Trump charges U.S. election results being rigged 'at many polling places' Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dug deeper in his efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy ofthe U.S. election, saying on Twitter on Sunday that he believed the results were being "rigged" at many polling places. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,565.50, down 0.53 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. retail sales and producer prices data for September reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase this year.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early session, tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields and amid concerns of further foreign outflows from local debt. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.73 pct - 6.78 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, losing ground late after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the economy unnerved investors  Asian shares dipped while the dollar held firm near seven-month high against a basket of major currencies after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted long-dated U.S. bond yields.  The dollar inched up to a seven-month high against a basket of currencies, retaining momentum from upbeat U.S. data last week that reinforced expectations of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Friday with 30-year bond yields reaching a four-month high after the release of solid U.S. and Chinese economic data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who suggested the central bank may allow inflation to exceed its 2 percent target.  Oil prices fell, pulled down by a rising rig count in the United States, a strong dollar and record OPEC-output which comes amid slowing global economic growth that could erode fuel demand.  Gold prices were mostly unchanged on a firmer U.S. dollar after positive U.S. economic data late last week appeared to raise the chance of an interest rate hike by year-end. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.73/66.76 October 14 -$142.10 mln -$62.52 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.92 pct Month-to-date $55.10 mln -$971.58 mln Year-to-date $7.56 bln -$936.96 mln ($1 = 66.70 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)