10 months ago
Morning News Call - India, October 21
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 21, 2016 / 3:25 AM / 10 months ago

Morning News Call - India, October 21

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance to meet railway
officials on merger of regular budget and rail budget in New Delhi.
    5:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to address an event in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - DUTERTE IN CHINA with Richard Heydarian, book author of "Asia's
New Battlefield: US, China & the Struggle for Western Pacific" and academic in
political science
    Philippines President Rodgrio Duterte said "only China" can help his country
during an interview in China. The visit comes amid speculations that Duterte
will scale back or even cut its decade-old partnership with the US. Heydarian
joins us at 1000 IST to decompose the situation from this foreign policy change.
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Security breach feared in up to 3.25 million Indian debit cards
    A slew of banks in India are replacing or asking their customers to change
security codes of as many as 3.25 million debit cards due to fears that the card
data may have been stolen in one of the country's largest-ever cyber security
incidents. 
     Reliance sees strong refining margins backed by solid demand
    India's oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd reported
quarterly results on Thursday that were in-line with expectations, and said it
expects refining margins to remain strong, driven by rising fuel demand.
 
     Pakistan to block Indian content on TV, radio as tension simmers
    Pakistan will ban all Indian content on television and radio channels from
Friday, its media regulator said, stepping up media tit-for-tat bans that
followed a spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours. 
     Wipro to buy US cloud services company Appirio for $500 million
    Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said on
Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based cloud services company Appirio for $500
million. 
     Jaguar Land Rover and Ford test connected cars in Britain
    Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Tata Motors are testing connected cars which can
communicate with each other using technology designed to speed up journeys and
cut accidents, the first such trials in Britain. 
     Survey companies hit the streets to fill India's data gaps
    Sachin Bhadrasen Jaiswar goes from door to door in a middle class
neighbourhood outside Mumbai measuring India's economic pulse, one of hundreds
of survey takers working for private firms aiming to fill a gap - the lack of
reliable data. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump says he will accept the election result - if he wins
    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he would
accept the result of the Nov. 8 election - "if I win" - fueling Republican
concerns his stance would make it harder for his party to maintain control of
Congress. 
     U.S. has few good options for response to Philippines' Duterte
    The Obama administration has few good options and limited leverage as it
struggles to craft a response to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's
increasingly hostile rhetoric towards the United States and his warm embrace of
China. 
     Microsoft shares hit high as cloud business flies above estimates
    Microsoft Corp said sales of its flagship cloud product doubled in its first
quarter, propelling earnings above analysts' estimates and sending its shares to
an all-time high, breaking past a level hit in 1999 at the peak of the tech
stock bubble. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,702.00, down 0.06 pct from its previous
close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
broad strength in the greenback after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's dovish comments pushed the euro to seven-month lows.
     Indian government bonds are poised to open higher after the central bank
announced a long-awaited open market purchase of notes. Gains will likely be
capped, however, ahead of a fresh debt auction later today. The yield on the
benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.73 pct - 6.77
pct band.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks ended a choppy session on Thursday with a slight decline as
investors digested the latest round of earnings, with a sharp drop in telecoms
offset by gains in healthcare. 
     Asian stocks were mostly lower as the dollar climbed to seven-month highs
against a basket of currencies and dragged down crude oil prices, cooling
investor risk appetite. 
     The dollar stood tall in Asian trading, on track for a weekly gain against
a basket of currencies, as the euro wallowed close to four-month lows after the
European Central Bank quashed any speculation of tapering its stimulus. 
     Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest
policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase
program. 
     Oil prices fell, pulled down by a stronger dollar, but traders said there
were signs that physical fuel markets were tightening after two years of
ballooning oversupply.  
     Gold edged down as the dollar firmed, but stayed on track for its first
weekly gain in four weeks. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.84/66.87  October 20       $1.09 mln     $171.68 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.92 pct     Month-to-date    -$107.48 mln  -$1.01 bln
                                Year-to-date     $7.40 bln     -$974.24 mln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.81 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
