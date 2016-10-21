Morning News Call - India, October 21

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance to meet railway officials on merger of regular budget and rail budget in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to address an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - DUTERTE IN CHINA with Richard Heydarian, book author of "Asia's New Battlefield: US, China & the Struggle for Western Pacific" and academic in political science Philippines President Rodgrio Duterte said "only China" can help his country during an interview in China. The visit comes amid speculations that Duterte will scale back or even cut its decade-old partnership with the US. Heydarian joins us at 1000 IST to decompose the situation from this foreign policy change. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Security breach feared in up to 3.25 million Indian debit cards A slew of banks in India are replacing or asking their customers to change security codes of as many as 3.25 million debit cards due to fears that the card data may have been stolen in one of the country's largest-ever cyber security incidents.  Reliance sees strong refining margins backed by solid demand India's oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd reported quarterly results on Thursday that were in-line with expectations, and said it expects refining margins to remain strong, driven by rising fuel demand.  Pakistan to block Indian content on TV, radio as tension simmers Pakistan will ban all Indian content on television and radio channels from Friday, its media regulator said, stepping up media tit-for-tat bans that followed a spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.  Wipro to buy US cloud services company Appirio for $500 million Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based cloud services company Appirio for $500 million.  Jaguar Land Rover and Ford test connected cars in Britain Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Tata Motors are testing connected cars which can communicate with each other using technology designed to speed up journeys and cut accidents, the first such trials in Britain.  Survey companies hit the streets to fill India's data gaps Sachin Bhadrasen Jaiswar goes from door to door in a middle class neighbourhood outside Mumbai measuring India's economic pulse, one of hundreds of survey takers working for private firms aiming to fill a gap - the lack of reliable data. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump says he will accept the election result - if he wins U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he would accept the result of the Nov. 8 election - "if I win" - fueling Republican concerns his stance would make it harder for his party to maintain control of Congress.  U.S. has few good options for response to Philippines' Duterte The Obama administration has few good options and limited leverage as it struggles to craft a response to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's increasingly hostile rhetoric towards the United States and his warm embrace of China.  Microsoft shares hit high as cloud business flies above estimates Microsoft Corp said sales of its flagship cloud product doubled in its first quarter, propelling earnings above analysts' estimates and sending its shares to an all-time high, breaking past a level hit in 1999 at the peak of the tech stock bubble. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,702.00, down 0.06 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking broad strength in the greenback after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's dovish comments pushed the euro to seven-month lows.  Indian government bonds are poised to open higher after the central bank announced a long-awaited open market purchase of notes. Gains will likely be capped, however, ahead of a fresh debt auction later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.73 pct - 6.77 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended a choppy session on Thursday with a slight decline as investors digested the latest round of earnings, with a sharp drop in telecoms offset by gains in healthcare.  Asian stocks were mostly lower as the dollar climbed to seven-month highs against a basket of currencies and dragged down crude oil prices, cooling investor risk appetite.  The dollar stood tall in Asian trading, on track for a weekly gain against a basket of currencies, as the euro wallowed close to four-month lows after the European Central Bank quashed any speculation of tapering its stimulus.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program.  Oil prices fell, pulled down by a stronger dollar, but traders said there were signs that physical fuel markets were tightening after two years of ballooning oversupply.  Gold edged down as the dollar firmed, but stayed on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.84/66.87 October 20 $1.09 mln $171.68 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.92 pct Month-to-date -$107.48 mln -$1.01 bln Year-to-date $7.40 bln -$974.24 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.81 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)