Morning News Call - India, October 28

To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata group accuses ousted chairman of malice Tata Sons accused its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry, of making "unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations" against the Indian conglomerate as the gloves came off in a bitter and highly public row over his sacking earlier this week.  EXCLUSIVE-India's tobacco industry, government face off ahead of WHO conference India's $11 billion tobacco industry has urged the government to take a softer line on tobacco control efforts when it hosts a WHO conference in New Delhi next month, but officials say the government will not bow to "pressure tactics".  Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit soars 60 percent, beats estimates Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest-selling automaker, posted a better than expected 60 percent surge in second-quarter net profit as demand grew for its compact and utility vehicles.  Struggling Indian savers threaten Modi's growth ambition For India's dream of taking the baton of global growth from China, its savings rate is flashing a warning sign.  Tata Steel's plans to seek partner on European steel assets unchanged- source Tata Steel Ltd's plans for its European steel business are unchanged and the debt-laden firm is still seeking a partner for a joint venture to run the assets, according to a source present at a closed-door analyst briefing on Thursday.  ONGC says Venezuela's PDVSA to supply oil Venezuela's national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has agreed to supply oil on a monthly basis to India to help settle dues which Venezuela owes to India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, ONGC Chairman D K Sarraf said on Thursday.  PNB Housing Finance sees strong demand for up to $449 million IPO Indian mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise as much as 30 billion rupees ($449 million) was oversubscribed on the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.  GMR says Maldives ordered to pay it $270 million for axed airport contract India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Thursday that an international tribunal had ruled the Maldives government should pay it $270 million in compensation for cancelling a contract to modernise and run the archipelago's main airport. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Plane carrying VP candidate Pence skids off NY runway, no injuries A plane carrying U.S. Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, halting flights for at least an hour, officials said.  BOJ loses bark and bite under humbled Kuroda As his term winds down, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has retreated from both the radical policies and rhetoric of his early tenure, suggesting there will be no further monetary easing except in response to a big external shock.  Amazon forecast for holiday season disappoints as investment rises Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said high spending on warehouses and video production would drag on profits in the holiday quarter, disappointing investors who are weary of roller coaster results from the e-commerce giant and sending its shares down 6 percent. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,615.00, down 0.4 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, as increasing odds of a Federal Reserve rate increase this December pushed U.S. Treasury yields to five-month highs, lifting demand for the dollar.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields and ahead of a weekly auction of notes. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.77 pct - 6.81 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dipped in a choppy session after the latest round of earnings reports, as a decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names.  Asian stocks made a subdued start, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging down 0.l percent, reflecting Wall Street's unconvincing performance overnight.  The dollar stood tall against the yen in Asian trading, on track for weekly gains against most rivals, as investors waited for U.S. third quarter growth data later in the day.  U.S. Treasury debt yields climbed to roughly five-month peaks on Thursday, spurred by gains in German and British bonds as investors speculated that the Bank of England and the European Central Bank would both hold off on further easing measures.  Oil prices were steady, but on track for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent on uncertainty over whether OPEC would be able to coordinate a production cut big enough to curb a global glut that has dogged markets for two years.  Gold prices held steady amid a flat dollar and subdued Asian stocks, with the metal staying on track for its second straight weekly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.90/66.93 October 27 -$70.29 mln -$120.70 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.96 pct Month-to-date -$450.25 mln -$921.58 mln Year-to-date $7.06 bln -$886.96 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.86 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)