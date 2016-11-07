Morning News Call - India, November 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Theresa May address opening session of Indo-UK TECH summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee Meeting Plenary in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: ICICI Bank hosts conference call after second-quarter earnings in Mumbai. Livechat-HILLARY OR TRUMP? We take a look at the markets on the eve of the U.S. elections with David Lafferty, Chief Market Strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management at 6:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Reliance to contest government's $1.55 bln penalty India's Reliance Industries Ltd is to contest a $1.55 billion fine imposed by the government on the company and its partners for selling gas belonging to the blocks of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Reliance said in a statement.  India to buy rescue aircraft from Japan for $1.5-$1.6 bln - Nikkei India's Defence Ministry will agree on Monday to purchase 12 amphibious rescue aircraft from Japanese manufacturer ShinMaywa Industries 7224.T worth $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, the Nikkei news paper reported on Sunday.  UK PM May seeks to boost trade ties with India before Brexit British Prime Minister Theresa May will use her first bilateral trade trip since taking office to try to boost ties with India before leaving the European Union.  India's GST will come on time, but multiple rates will dilute benefits India moved a step closer to creating a national sales tax but a deal on rates reached on Thursday will hit some businesses harder than others, while its complexity will dilute any boost to growth and undermine its reliability as a revenue generator.  Ratan Tata installs new management team at Tata Sons Tata Sons has put in place a new management team for the $100 billion steel-to-software group, days after its board ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and disbanded his advisory council, triggering a public spat between him and Ratan Tata.  India's Punjab National Bank Q2 net profit falls 11.5 pct Indian state-run Punjab National Bank reported on Saturday an 11.5 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, while its bad-loan ratio improved slightly from the previous quarter.  Pakistan will not attend tobacco conference in India Pakistan will not attend a global tobacco control conference in India next week, a minister said on Friday, the latest fallout of strained diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.  India's Jindal Stainless may bid for stake in SAIL's Salem plant Jindal Stainless said on Friday it would consider buying a majority stake in a money-losing plant which Steel Authority of India is selling under pressure from the government.  Suzuki lifts annual profit outlook on robust India and Europe sales Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp raised its annual operating profit forecast on Friday, citing better-than-expected sales in India and Europe so far this year. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  FBI clears Clinton in latest email review two days before election The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton for using a private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over her presidential campaign two days before the U.S. election.  BOJ policymakers admit time needed to hit price target-Sept mtg minutes A majority of Bank of Japan policymakers believe it could take time for inflation expectations to firm, minutes of the central bank's September policy meeting showed, underscoring doubts on how effective the BOJ's new policy framework would be in achieving its ambitious 2 percent inflation target.  Potential bidders for Takata may balk at GM bankruptcy precedent As auto supplier Takata Corp prepares for a possible U.S. bankruptcy filing, potential bidders are poring over a recent U.S. court ruling that could expose a buyer to liability for the company's defective air bags, sources have told Reuters. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,510.00, up 0.79 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as the greenback strengthened after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said its latest probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email usage did not warrant criminal charges.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a huge supply of state notes tomorrow, while a buyback of sovereign debt today lowers prospects of an open-market purchase of papers.The yield on the benchmark 6.97% bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.82%-6.88% band GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. equity index futures rallied at the open on Sunday as bullish sentiment returned to Wall Street following the largest streak of losses on the S&P 500 since 1980.  Asian stocks bounced and the dollar strengthened on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton.  The dollar jumped after the FBI said a review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.  U.S. Treasury futures dropped on Sunday as U.S. election week trading kicked off in the wake of news that the FBI was standing by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton for using a private email server for government work.  Oil prices rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week on the back of ongoing weak fundamentals.  Gold retreated as the U.S. dollar and stocks strengthened after the FBI said it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton just two days ahead of the U.S. election. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.78/66.81 November 4 -$51.37 mln $61.47 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.02 pct Month-to-date -$95.29 mln $242.55 mln Year-to-date $6.67 bln -$805.81 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.70 Indian rupees)