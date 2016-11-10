Morning News Call - India, November 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at economic editors conference in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant at CII organized higher education summit in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu make formal announcement of Partnership summit 2017 in New Delhi. 3:45 pm: Bank of India Chief Executive Melwyn Rego briefs media after second-quarter earnings in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-EQUITY MARKETS with Andy Ash Are equity markets too complacent, where are the returns to be found going forward? To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Financial services cheer shock bank note curbs India's abolition of 500- and 1,000-rupee notes with virtually no warning caused confusion and concern among ordinary people and in sectors of the economy where cash is king, but banks and electronic payment services are among those licking their lips.  India's finance minister says sees rise in tax collection in medium term India's drive against black money will boost the size of the formal economy and increase the government's tax receipts in the medium term, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.  Indian diaspora caught out by surprise currency clampdown India's shock move on Tuesday to withdraw large denomination bank notes from circulation to fight corruption and tax evasion has left some overseas citizens high and dry, as money changers in key Asian centres stopped accepting the currency.  INTERVIEW-Distressed debt manager Oaktree exploring first India investment Oaktree Capital Group LLC OAK.N, the world's largest distressed debt asset manager, is looking to make its first ever investment in India, focusing initially on direct lending for real estate projects, a top company executive told Reuters.  Tata Steel may close UK pension scheme - union source Tata Steel UK is looking at closing its defined benefit pension scheme to future accruals and move members onto a defined contribution pension instead, a union source said on Wednesday.  India's Lupin Q2 profit lags as costs rise Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 57.6 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, but missed analysts' expectations due to higher research spending.  India's Cipla Q2 profit falls as Europe, emerging markets suffer Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Wednesday reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analysts' estimates, mainly due to lower sales in the emerging markets and Europe.  Pakistanis worry that President Trump may favour rival India Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president has Pakistanis wary that he may accelerate what they see as a shift in American policy to favour arch-foe India in the long rivalry between nuclear-armed neighbours, analysts said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump victory shocks global firms reliant on open trade DonaldTrump's victory in the U.S. election sent shockwaves through industries that rely on open trade, from airlines to cars and IT outsourcing, although shares of some companies rebounded in afternoon trading.  Trump presidency to create high anxiety among Asian allies Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election will deepen Asian allies' anxiety about Washington's commitment to post-war security arrangements in the face of a rising China and volatile North Korea, and could bolster calls from conservatives in Tokyo for a more robust defence policy.  At Samsung Electronics, Lee signals more board power in nod to investors Jay Y. Lee, de facto head of South Korea's sprawling Samsung Group, accelerated taking a board seat at flagship unit Samsung Electronics partly because of investor pressure to improve governance, two people familiar with the matter said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,505, up 0.63 pctfrom its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely trade steady to higher against the dollar, tracking a rebound in risk assets after a selloff sparked by the unexpected election of Republican Donald Trump as the forty-fifth U.S. president.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade tracking U.S. Treasury prices, which fell after Republican Donald Trump's victory in presidential elections sparked speculation that the world's largest economy would veer toward a higher growth and inflation phase. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.65 pct -6.72 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday in a dramatic turnaround from deep overnight losses as Wall Street embraced the upset presidential election victory of Republican Donald Trump.  Asian shares rebounded and the dollar firmed in a remarkable snapback from the shock of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory, though the speed of the reversal left some market watchers scratching their heads.  The dollar extended gains, rebounding on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on higher inflation expectations following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.  U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields on Wednesday posted their sharpest rise in more than five years, bolstered by expectations U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will enforce protectionist trade policies and increase fiscal spending that will boost inflation.  Oil prices dipped pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories and as markets tried to interpret U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's surprise victory.  Gold held steady after briefly surging to a six-week high in the previous session, as global markets and the U.S. dollar showed surprise gains in the wake of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.50/66.53 November 9 -$315.08 mln $55.55 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.87 pct Month-to-date $55.14 mln $786.66 mln Year-to-date $6.82 bln -$261.70 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 66.43 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)