FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Morning News Call - India, November 10
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 3:30 AM / 10 months ago

Morning News Call - India, November 10

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari,
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak
at economic editors conference in New Delhi.
10:30 am: Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh
Kant at CII organized higher education summit in New Delhi.
12:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.
Chandrababu Naidu make formal announcement of Partnership summit 2017 in New
Delhi.
3:45 pm: Bank of India Chief Executive Melwyn Rego briefs media after
second-quarter earnings in Mumbai.

    LIVECHAT-EQUITY MARKETS with Andy Ash
Are equity markets too complacent, where are the returns to be found going
forward? Andy Ash, head of institutional equities at ADMISI discusses the
outlook at 3:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Financial services cheer shock bank note curbs
    India's abolition of 500- and 1,000-rupee notes with virtually no warning
caused confusion and concern among ordinary people and in sectors of the economy
where cash is king, but banks and electronic payment services are among those
licking their lips. 
     India's finance minister says sees rise in tax collection in medium term 
    India's drive against black money will boost the size of the formal economy
and increase the government's tax receipts in the medium term, Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. 
     Indian diaspora caught out by surprise currency clampdown
    India's shock move on Tuesday to withdraw large denomination bank notes from
circulation to fight corruption and tax evasion has left some overseas citizens
high and dry, as money changers in key Asian centres stopped accepting the
currency. 
     INTERVIEW-Distressed debt manager Oaktree exploring first India investment
    Oaktree Capital Group LLC OAK.N, the world's largest distressed debt asset
manager, is looking to make its first ever investment in India, focusing
initially on direct lending for real estate projects, a top company executive
told Reuters. 
     Tata Steel may close UK pension scheme - union source
    Tata Steel UK is looking at closing its defined benefit pension scheme to
future accruals and move members onto a defined contribution pension instead, a
union source said on Wednesday. 
     India's Lupin Q2 profit lags as costs rise 
    Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 57.6 percent
jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, but missed analysts' expectations due to
higher research spending. 
     India's Cipla Q2 profit falls as Europe, emerging markets suffer 
    Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Wednesday reported a
35 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analysts' estimates, mainly due to
lower sales in the emerging markets and Europe. 
     Pakistanis worry that President Trump may favour rival India
    Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president has Pakistanis wary that
he may accelerate what they see as a shift in American policy to favour arch-foe
India in the long rivalry between nuclear-armed neighbours, analysts said on
Wednesday. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Trump victory shocks global firms reliant on open trade
    DonaldTrump's victory in the U.S. election sent shockwaves through
industries that rely on open trade, from airlines to cars and IT outsourcing,
although shares of some companies rebounded in afternoon trading. 
     Trump presidency to create high anxiety among Asian allies
    Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election will
deepen Asian allies' anxiety about Washington's commitment to post-war security
arrangements in the face of a rising China and volatile North Korea, and could
bolster calls from conservatives in Tokyo for a more robust defence
policy. 
     At Samsung Electronics, Lee signals more board power in nod to investors
    Jay Y. Lee, de facto head of South Korea's sprawling Samsung Group,
accelerated taking a board seat at flagship unit Samsung Electronics partly
because of investor pressure to improve governance, two people familiar with the
matter said. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,505, up 0.63 pctfrom its previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely trade steady to higher against the dollar,
tracking a rebound in risk assets after a selloff sparked by the unexpected
election of Republican Donald Trump as the forty-fifth U.S. president.
     Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade tracking
U.S. Treasury prices, which fell after Republican Donald Trump's victory in
presidential elections sparked speculation that the world's largest economy
would veer toward a higher growth and inflation phase. The yield on the
benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.65 pct -6.72
pct band.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday in a dramatic turnaround from deep
overnight losses as Wall Street embraced the upset presidential election victory
of Republican Donald Trump. 
     Asian shares rebounded and the dollar firmed in a remarkable snapback from
the shock of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory, though the speed of
the reversal left some market watchers scratching their heads. 
     The dollar extended gains, rebounding on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on
higher inflation expectations following Republican candidate Donald Trump's
victory in the presidential election. 
     U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields on Wednesday posted their sharpest rise
in more than five years, bolstered by expectations U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump will enforce protectionist trade policies and increase fiscal spending
that will boost inflation. 
     Oil prices dipped pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories and as
markets tried to interpret U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's surprise
victory. 
     Gold held steady after briefly surging to a six-week high in the previous
session, as global markets and the U.S. dollar showed surprise gains in the wake
of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory. 
   
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.50/66.53  November 9       -$315.08 mln  $55.55 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.87 pct     Month-to-date    $55.14 mln    $786.66 mln
                                Year-to-date     $6.82 bln     -$261.70 mln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1= 66.43 Indian rupees)
    

 (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.