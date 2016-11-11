Morning News Call - India, November 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia to speak at education summit in New Delhi. 2:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya briefs media after quarterly earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release September industrial output data in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: Bank of Baroda Chief Executive P.S. Jayakumar briefs media after second-quarter earnings in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata's boardroom battle with ousted chairman Mistry escalates Tata Sons, holding firm of India's $100-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, launched a broadside on Thursday against its ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, criticising his performance and removing him as head of the group's flagship business.  India's bank note ban to disrupt gold smuggling business India's surprise move to abolish high-value bank notes has started to disrupt cash-based gold smuggling and should benefit official importers of the metal in the world's second biggest consumer, industry officials said.  Banks call in police as people rush to ditch old banknotes Indian banks called in thousands of police on Thursday to manage huge queues outside branches, as people tried to exchange bank notes abruptly pulled out of circulation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a crackdown on "black money".  India inflation likely cooled in Oct, raising rate cut chances Inflation in India likely cooled further in October, increasing the chance of another interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, a Reuters poll found.  India says tweaks rules for reverse repo operations India's central bank said on Thursday it would allow market participants to "re-repo", or to lend out, securities received under its reverse repo operations starting Nov. 26, the latest in a push to deepen fixed income markets.  Indian PM heads to Japan to seal nuclear deal amid uncertainty over US policy Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Japan on Thursday to seal a landmark nuclear energy pact and strengthen ties, as China's regional influence grows and Donald Trump's election throws U.S. policies across Asia into doubt.  Sun Pharma expects U.S. drug pricing pressures to continue Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd does not expect pressure on generic drug prices in the United States to abate anytime soon, its managing director said on Thursday, signalling a challenging year ahead in the company's largest market.  India's finance minister says GST needs to be implemented by next September India needs to roll out the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) by September 16, 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.  Smog lifts, but companies' view of polluted Delhi skies is dimAs New Delhi grappled with its worst smog in 17 years, the head of India's largest mobile payment firm got on a plane and left, one of thousands of professionals escaping pollution that could cost the capital and the broader economy dear. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump and Obama set campaign rancor aside with White House meeting U.S. President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time, setting aside the deep rancor that dominated the long campaign season to discuss the transition to the Republican's inauguration on Jan. 20.  Alibaba Singles' Day sales race past $5 bln in first hour Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it racked up more than $5 billion in transactions in the first hour of its annual 'Singles' Day' sales blitz on Friday - a third more than in the first hour of last year's spree.  Japan's PM Abe to meet Trump next week, pitch importance of alliance Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will seek to establish good personal ties and pitch the importance of the bilateral security alliance when he meets U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York next week, officials said on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,414.50, down 1.46 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as the greenback tracked a sustained uptick in U.S. bond yields amid expectations president-elect Donald Trump's economic policies will boost inflation.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower tracking a slump in U.S. Treasury prices for a second straight session, and as investors make way for a fresh supply of debt later today.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.64 pct - 6.69 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. banking sector shares on Thursday surged to levels not seen since the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, pushing the Dow to an all-time high, while technology shares sank as Wall Street rearranged its bets to benefit from Donald Trump's presidency.  Asian shares dipped while the dollar strengthened broadly on Friday as U.S. bond yields soared on expectations U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would stoke inflation.  The dollar hovered at a 3-1/2-month high versus the yen, extending big overnight gains as the markets prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates.  The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points on the week for its biggest weekly increase since January 2009 as investors dumped longer-dated bonds on the view U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies would push up inflation.  Oil prices settled more than 1 percent lower on Thursday as markets recovered from shock over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory and focused on oversupply concerns, as well as whether OPEC will decide later this month to cut production.  Gold was broadly steady, after dropping nearly 1.5 percent in the previous session, as markets pondered the economic growth outlook and the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike following the election of Donald Trump. 