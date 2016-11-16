FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Morning News Call - India, November 16
November 16, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 9 months ago

Morning News Call - India, November 16

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Winter session of parliament begins in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information & Broadcasting
Minister Venkaiah Naidu at Press council of India event in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT- JAPAN MONETARY POLICY with Sayuri Shirai
Even as Governor Haruhiku Kuroda has pushed back the timing to achieve Bank of
Japan's 2-percent inflation target, the potential of further monetary easing by
the central bank continues to draw market attention. Sayuri Shirai, former Bank
of Japan board member and current Asian Development Bank visiting researcher
discusses the possibilities for the BOJ to change tactics in the wake of the
U.S.presidential election and ahead of possible Fed action in its last meeting
of 2016 at 12.00 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    India's cooling retail inflation bolsters rate cut hopes
    India's retail inflation eased for a third straight month in October, helped
by smaller rises in food prices, boosting the chances of an interest rate cut by
the central bank next month. 
    Tata Global Beverages ousts Cyrus Mistry as chairman
    The board of Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee
stores across India, has replaced Cyrus Mistry as its chairman, the first Tata
group company to depose him since his removal last month from the helm of parent
holding company Tata Sons. 
    Vodafone takes $5 bln charge against new price war in India
    Mobile telecoms group Vodafone reported a first-half net loss of 5 billion
euros on Tuesday after writing down the value of its Indian business by the same
amount due to the start of a price war sparked by a powerful new rival.
 
    Tata Motors shares plunge on weak earnings at Jaguar Land Rover
    Tata Motors shares skidded on Tuesday after second-quarter profit missed
estimates by a wide margin due to a weak performance at its Jaguar Land Rover
unit, although analysts said they expect earnings to improve in the months
ahead. 
    India to use indelible ink to ensure people change cash only once
    Indian banks will use indelible ink to ensure that people only change old
notes for new ones once under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme to fight
"black money", resorting to a tactic used to prevent multiple voting in
elections. 
    Egyptian cotton concerns tip Welspun India into loss
    Welspun India said it had acted to address concerns over the quality of its
Egyptian cotton as the departure of two major U.S. customers over the issue led
to a quarterly loss. 
    India's Reliance Group, Cisco Jasper partner for technology venture 
    India's Reliance Group, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has partnered
with Cisco Jasper to launch a venture to provide enterprises with internet of
things solutions in the country, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    Trump rewards loyalty, considers economic picks as he molds Cabinet
    President-elect Donald Trump closed in on naming two early Wall Street
backers to key economic positions but jettisoned a national security expert from
his transition team on Tuesday, a sign of the premium he places on loyalty as he
confronts the task of building his administration. 
    Disputed memo says Britain has no Brexit plan
    Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union and splits in
Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet could delay a clear negotiating position
for six months, according to a leaked Deloitte memo that the government
dismissed as having no credibility. 
    EU regulators seen clearing $25 bln Abbott, St Jude deal -source
    EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional clearance to U.S.
medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' $25 billion bid for rival St. Jude
Medical Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. 
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,204.50, up 1.10 pct from its previous
close.
    The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to higher against the
dollar, mirroring gains across other Asian currencies, as a global bond rout and
the recent rally in the greenback paused.
    Indian sovereign bonds will likely continue their uptrend, as the banking
system is awash with cash following the government's demonetisation scheme,
while a deceleration in consumer inflation spurs bets of a policy rate cut. The
yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a
6.48 pct-6.55 pct band.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its fourth
consecutive record high close as tech stocks rebounded from a post-election
battering and energy stocks were boosted by a sharp rise in oil prices. 
     Asian shares won the reprieve from a rally in Wall Street shares as the
sell-off in global bonds and sharp gains in the dollar paused for
now. 
     The dollar stood near an 11-month high against a basket of currencies
early on Wednesday, after upbeat U.S. data gave the greenback's week-long rally
fresh impetus. 
     U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices rose on Tuesday, after falling five
straight sessions as investors took a breather selling government debt in the
wake of a higher inflation outlook under the administration of President-elect
Donald Trump. 
     Oil futures fell after an industry report showed an unexpected build in
U.S. crude stocks, paring some of their gains of nearly 6 percent from the
session before. 
     Gold prices were little changed after snapping a three-session losing
streak the day before, with markets focusing on the impact of U.S.
president-elect Donald Trump's economic policies. 
     
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.74/67.77  November 15      -$213.69 mln  -$307.94 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.71 pct     Month-to-date    -$559.45 mln  $523.93 mln
                                Year-to-date     $6.20 bln     -$524.43 mln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
    ($1= 67.74 Indian rupees)  

 (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)

