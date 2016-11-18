Morning News Call - India, November 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa at ET Now economic conclave in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD with Mike Dolan Reuters EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan discusses the upcoming week's main market inflection points at 4:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Infosys CEO says Trump election may weigh on margins Indian software service group Infosys is bracing for pressure on its U.S. business from anti-immigrant policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has identified clamping down on immigration as one of his three top priorities. Indian farmers fear lost crops and income after "black money" move For Indian farmer Buddha Singh, who works a small plot of land in the village of Bajna south of New Delhi, the government's decision to abolish 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes to crush the shadow economy could hardly have come at a worse time. India cenbank allows foreign investors to buy securitised debt The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday allowed foreign investors to buy securitised debt, which refers to securities such as mortgages structured by issuers, as part of efforts to attract more flows into debt markets. Tata Consultancy Services calls December 13 shareholder meeting for Mistry vote India's Tata Consultancy Services said on Thursday that the company would hold an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 13 to decide on the removal of former chairman Cyrus Mistry as director from the company's board. Indian rupee seen weathering dollar surge better than most in emerging FX Protected against excessive volatility by India's central bank and backed by one of the world's fastest growing economies, the rupee could withstand the U.S. dollar's post-election surge better than many emerging market currencies, economists say. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Japan's Abe says after meeting with Trump that he is confident of building trust Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he was confident of building trust with Donald Trump following a meeting in which he sought clarity on campaign rhetoric from the U.S. president-elect that cast doubt on long-standing U.S. alliances. With tougher rules, China wants fewer, but better, electric car makers After paying out billions of dollars in subsidies to promote greener cars - and creating a gold-rush among unknown start-ups - China is tightening its grip on the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) market to weed out weaker domestic firms. Yellen says Fed could raise interest rates 'relatively soon' The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president has done nothing to change the Federal Reserve's plans for a rate increase "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in Congressional testimony that included a pledge to serve out her term. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,081.00, down 0.09 pct from its previous close. The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's indication of a possible rate increase next month weighed on risk appetite. Indian sovereign bonds may open slightly lower, as some traders may look to book profits after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen yesterday reaffirmed the market that an U.S. interest rate hike was most likely in its December policy, while investors likely stay on the sidelines ahead of a fresh supply of local debt. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.40 pct-6.46 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The benchmark S&P 500 index rose to within a hair of its record high on Thursday as bank stocks got a boost from bets on higher interest rates and consumer discretionary stocks were helped by economic data and earnings.  The dollar vaulted to 13 1/2-year highs against a basket of major currencies as U.S. bond yields rose, leaving Asian stocks vulnerable to potential rotation out of emerging markets to the United States.  The dollar was poised for robust weekly gains on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong signal that U.S. interest rates will likely increase by year-end.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is tightening and inflation is beginning to gain traction, which prompted investors to sell government debt.  Oil prices fell in early trading as the strengthening U.S. dollar snuffed out rekindled hopes that OPEC might agree production cuts.  Gold prices eased after touching their lowest in over five months the session before, dragged down by a stronger U.S. dollar and after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen bolstered the case for raising interest rates next month. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.97/68.00 November 17 -$144.61 mln -$251.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.61 pct Month-to-date -$1.19 bln -$781.93 mln Year-to-date $5.57 bln -$1.83 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.82 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)