Morning News Call - India, November 21

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - TRADING INDIA FORUM - AMUL ADS with Rahul DaCunha, Creative Director, Amul Campaigns In a world of non-stop advertising, pop-ups and Google ad-words, one brand has stood steady. For five decades now, Amul has been providing its viewers with pointed one liners laced with sarcasm while managing not to lose the Amul brand. We speak to Rahul, the brain behind those billboards and talk to him about his journey and the future of Amul, at 11:00 a.m. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT - BREXIT AND STRESS with Tom Gaynor, MetLife's Employee Benefits Director Tom Gaynor talks about the Brexit-related stress for UK investors and what to do about it, at 3:30 p.m. To join the Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian train derails, at least 119 killed, more than 150 injured At least 119 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an Indian express train derailed in northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with the toll set to rise amid a scramble to locate survivors.  INSIGHT-Stranded trucks, unpaid workers: India Inc counts cost of cash crunch Like millions of Indians fed up with corruption and counterfeiting, Vimal Somani cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move to replace all high-value banknotes. Two weeks on, his business is being hammered by the ensuing cash crunch.  Petronet bets on LNG-fuelled vehicles to drive up demand India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is betting on liquefied natural gas-powered ships and vehicles to drive up demand for the cleaner fuel, its managing director said, helping the world's third most polluting nation to improve air quality.  Pakistan navy "pushed" Indian submarine clear of its waters The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and prevented it from entering its waters, it said in a statement on Friday, prompting a denial by India as tension between the nuclear-armed rivals simmers.  India bonds defy global rout as bank note ban brings December rate cut into view A shock move by the Indian government to withdraw over 80 percent of the country's currency in circulation has sparked a rally in bonds that could extend into late December as markets bet on a rate cut as soon as next month.  Conservationists cry foul over India's landmark forest rights law Almost four times as many individual as community claims have been lodged under a landmark Indian law to protect the rights of forest dwellers and tribal communities, sparking criticism it is being exploited for financial gain and leading to deforestation.  Rebel group kills 3 Indian soldiers in separatist attack in Assam Three Indian soldiers were killed and four seriously wounded on Saturday in a separatist attack in the restive northeastern state of Assam, officials said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  In weekend of deliberation, Mattis favored for Trump Pentagon chief President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday assessed several more contenders for top U.S. posts including Chris Christie and Rudy Giuliani, as blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis emerged as a leading candidate for defense secretary.  China pledges further opening as leaders scramble for free trade Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to open the economy further on Saturday as leaders of Asia-Pacific countries sought new free-trade options following Donald Trump's election to U.S. president on promises to scrap or renegotiate trade deals.  Japan October exports fall more than expected as strong yen drags Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th consecutive month and by more than expected as the strength of the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on trade, although current yen weakness could change the outlook. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,082.50, up 0.1 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, tracking an expected recovery in local shares, as a rebound in global crude oil prices props up regional sentiment.  Indian sovereign bonds may open steady, as some traders may add positions amid improved banking system liquidity in the absence of any significant negative developments. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.40 pct - 6.46 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with healthcare stocks leading the declines, as investors cashed in on a post-election rally and waited for clarity on the next administration's policies  Asian shares were on the defensive, undermined by fears that the strength in the U.S. dollar and rising U.S. bond yields since Donald Trump's election to president could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets.  The dollar nudged up to a six-month high in early trading, as investors continued to back bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump would embark on expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the year on Friday, spurred by technical positioning and expectations of higher inflation and interest rates after the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president.  Oil prices rose around 1 percent as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to rein oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years.  Gold crawled higher, snapping a 3-session losing streak, helped by physical buying after the metal slid to a 5-1/2-month low on Friday. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.17/68.20 November 18 -$136.05 mln -$259.65 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.61 pct Month-to-date -$1.33 bln -$1.04 bln Year-to-date $5.43 bln -$2.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.13 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)