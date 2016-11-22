Morning News Call - India, November 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - TRADING INDIA FORUM - Demonetisation with Yatish Rajawat, Policy commentator Modi's demonetisaton drive caught most by surprise as 86% of the total currency in circulation was targeted. Is it a brilliant move that thrives due to its shock value or will it be strangled over time by the sheer volume of systemic issues? INDIA TOP NEWS  India rail crash toll hits 146, survivor search called off Indian rescuers on Monday called off a search of the mangled carriages of a derailed train after pulling more bodies from the wreckage, taking to at least 146 the number of passengers killed in the disaster.  INTERVIEW-India's top e-tailer Flipkart eyes groceries; renewed push in furniture India's top e-commerce player Flipkart plans to move into the groceries space and make a renewed push in the online furniture business, as it expands its product portfolio and looks to outmaneuver global giant Amazon.com in a burgeoning Indian market.  Cash crunch puts brake on India's cotton exports; rivals to gain Exports of 1 million bales of cotton from top producer India have been delayed after a government move to ban high-value currency notes prompted farmers, who prefer cash payments, to postpone sales, industry officials told Reuters.  India aims to boost low-grade coal sales while global prices high India is trying to boost sales of its low-quality coal by offering more of the fuel at home and initiating steps to lower freight costs, while global prices are high, with the government hoping the moves will help cut imports.  India gets muted response to small discovered field auction India's first auction of small discovered fields drew a tepid response with local firms dominating the auction for operating assets estimated to hold 625 million barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas.  India cenbank eases bad loan rules for small borrowers after cash crunch The Reserve Bank of India on Monday relaxed rules for classifying bad loans for small borrowers saying they may need more time to repay their loan dues after the government withdrew higher-value banknotes. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday, briefly disrupting cooling functions at a nuclear plant and generating a tsunami that hit the same region devastated by a massive quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011.  Trump meets with Cabinet hopefuls, outlines plans for first day in office U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met with Cabinet hopefuls at his Manhattan office tower on Monday and later outlined plans for his first day in office, including withdrawing from a major trade accord and investigating abuses of work visa programs.  Japan PM says Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact meaningless without U.S. The TPP would be meaningless without U.S. participation, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the pan-Pacific free trade deal. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 7,994.50, up 0.55 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed to lower against the U.S. dollar, as concerns of persistent foreign fund outflows from local debt and equity markets will likely overshadow the impact of the greenback's retreat after a recent rally. -NewsRise  Indian sovereign bonds will likely open little changed, as investors may deploy cash in high-yielding state debt that will be auctioned today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.26 pct - 6.34 pct band. -NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  All three major U.S. stock indexes set record closing highs on Monday, extending their post-election rally as energy and other commodity-related shares gained and Facebook led a jump in technology.  Asian stocks rose in the wake of solid gains in U.S. markets overnight, while the Japanese yen briefly strengthened after a powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan.  The dollar was on the back foot after snapping a 10-day rising streak as investors consolidated the gains built on expectations of increased fiscal spending and higher inflation under a Trump administration.  U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday as higher yields caused by the recent sell-off tempted some new buyers, though a new sale of two-year notes drew relatively weak demand from fund managers.  Oil prices rose to their highest level since October as the market priced in a potential output cut led by producer cartel OPEC, although analysts warned that a failure to agree a cut could lead to a ballooning supply overhang by early 2017.  Gold nudged higher, extending gains from the previous session, as the U.S. dollar fell further after snapping a 10-day rising streak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.21/68.24 November 21 -$192.18 mln -$36.38 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.46 pct Month-to-date -$1.46 bln -$1.08 bln Year-to-date $5.30 bln -$2.13 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.16 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)