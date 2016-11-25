FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Morning News Call - India, November 25
November 25, 2016 / 3:21 AM / 9 months ago

Morning News Call - India, November 25

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST
    The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news.
Test your wits and googling speed at 11:00 a.m.
on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Indian rupee hits record low as emerging market rout intensifies
    The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 68.8650 on Thursday, pressured by a
rallying U.S. dollar, capital outflows from emerging markets, and worries about
the country's demonetisation drive. 
     EXCLUSIVE-Indian state-owned firms resist pressure to help banks with bad
debt
    India's government is pushing state-owned steel, power and shipping firms to
take over assets of private companies that have defaulted on loans, but faces
resistance from them, leaving it scrambling to clear a $135 billion pile of
stressed loans from banks' books. 
     India's reform architect trashes PM Modi's cash crackdown
    Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday tore into his
successor Narendra Modi's clampdown on the cash economy, calling it an
"organised loot and legalised plunder" of the country. 
     Adani to spend $300 million on two solar plants in Australia
    India's Adani Group has secured land to build two solar farms in Australia,
together worth A$400 million ($300 million) as part of a five-year drive to
construct 1,500 megawatts of solar energy plants in the country. 
     Thyssenkrupp CEO says new Tata management still wants steel deal
    Thyssenkrupp has personal assurances from the new management of Tata that
the Indian conglomerate is still interested in merging its European steel
business with that of the German group, Thyssenkrupp's chief executive said.
 
     Indian infrastructure group JSW plans to make electric cars- sources
    Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's steel-to-power JSW Group plans to
diversify into electric car manufacturing, two sources told Reuters, as Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government boosts support for non-polluting vehicles.
 
     India says to stop over the counter exchange of old currency notes
    India will stop over-the-counter exchange of old currency notes, which were
made illegal earlier this month, after midnight on Nov 24, the country's finance
ministry said on Twitter. 
     India imposes safeguard duties on some steel imports
    India has imposed anti-dumping duties on hot rolled flat sheets and plates
of alloy or non-alloy steel to curb cheaper imports into the country, a
government notification said on Thursday. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Japan October consumer prices continue slide, yen falls may help BOJ
    Japan's core consumer prices marked their eighth straight month of annual
declines in October, illustrating the sheer scale of the central bank's struggle
to beat deflation and stagnant growth with diminishing policy options.
 
     Foreigners pile back into Australian property, reignite bubble fears
    Australia's 'spring-selling' real estate season is seeing a defiant return
of Chinese buyers, undaunted by lending restrictions aimed at curbing their
interest in the country's sky-rocketing housing market. 
     Wells Fargo asks U.S. court to dismiss account scandal lawsuit
    Wells Fargo & Co has asked a U.S. court to order dozens of customers who are
suing the bank over the opening of unauthorized accounts to resolve their
disputes in private arbitrations instead of court, according to legal documents.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,026.50, up 0.68 pct from its previous
close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open steady to lower against the dollar, as
U.S. Treasury yields resumed gains in Asian trade after the Thanksgiving holiday
on continued expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase next month.
     Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade, as banks may see
more deposits flowing in after New Delhi yesterday suspended over-the-counter
exchange of old currency notes of 500 and 1,000 rupees that were earlier
rendered invalid. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 6.15 pct - 6.20 pct band.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out record high closes on Wednesday ahead of
the Thanksgiving holiday, helped by gains in industrial stocks, though losses in
technology shares limited the advance and weighed on the Nasdaq. 
     Asian stocks steadied as the Thanksgiving break in the United States
pegged the dollar's relentless surge that had sucked capital out of most
emerging markets. 
     The dollar rose to an 8-month high against the yen, lifted by U.S. bond
yields which resumed their rise in Asia after the Thanksgiving break shut
markets in the United States. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday after the
Treasury Department saw very strong demand for an auction of seven-year notes,
and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting contained no large
surprises. 
     Oil trading was static as uncertainty ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude
production cut and thin liquidity after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept
traders from taking big new positions. 
     Gold held on to losses from the previous session as a strong U.S. dollar
and Federal Reserve rate hike expectations weighed heavily on the metal. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         68.74/68.77  November 24      -$292.38 mln  -$111.01 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.31 pct     Month-to-date    -$1.90 bln    -$1.56 bln
                                Year-to-date     $4.86 bln     -$2.61 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 68.73 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)

