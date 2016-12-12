Morning News Call - India, December 12

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and CBEC Chairman Najib Shah at a conference on GST. LIVECHAT - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2016 Q4 Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD ask over 100 Asia-Pacific companies to rate their three-month business outlook. Liz Lee from Reuters News in Malaysia joins us at 10:30 am to give an overview of the business sentiment across Asia, the main concerns and risks, and what corporates are looking forward to in 2017. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Headed home: workers abandon Indian building sites after cash crackdown Hundreds of thousands of Indian construction workers have returned home since Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished high-denomination banknotes, leaving some building sites across the country facing costly delays.  Surprise, surprise: India central bank wrong-foots investors again When it comes to interest rate decisions under Reserve Bank of India's new governor, Urjit Patel, the only certainty seems to be that nothing is certain.  Tata Sons renews appeal for removal of Mistry from group companies Tata Sons on Sunday renewed its appeal to shareholders of Tata group companies to remove Cyrus Mistry from their boards, saying that his presence as chairman "is likely to lead to fragmentation of the Tata Group".  India likely to miss April deadline for new sales tax India is likely to miss a self-imposed deadline to launch a new national sales tax from April after a meeting of federal and state officials ended on Sunday without deciding who would administer the tax.  India's demonetisation drive hitting budget preparations - officials Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise decision to scrap high-value banknotes has upset preparations for next year's budget because of the resulting disruption to growth, revenues and asset sales, two government sources said.  Delivery Hero buys Foodpanda in sought after food delivery market Berlin-based online food takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, will acquire competitor Foodpanda, a sign of further consolidation to fend off new competition in Europe's sought after food-delivery business.  India's industrial output unexpectedly contracts in October India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.9 percent in October from a year earlier, driven down by a contraction in manufacturing and mining sectors, government data showed on Friday.  SBI to sell $266 mln stake in life insurance arm to KKR, Temasek State Bank of India has agreed to sell a 3.9 percent stake in its life insurance arm to affiliates of KKR and Temasek for 17.94 billion rupees ($266 million), the nation's biggest lender said on Friday.  Fugitive Indian tycoon Mallya cries foul over Twitter hack Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya said on Friday that his Twitter account had been penetrated by a hacking group called Legion, which posted links to what it alleged were details of Mallya's bank accounts, offshore investments and luxury cars. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump says U.S. not necessarily bound by 'one China' policy U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said the United States did not necessarily have to stick to its long-standing position that Taiwan is part of "one China," questioning nearly four decades of policy in a move likely to antagonize Beijing.  OPEC, non-OPEC agree first global oil pact since 2001 OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday reached their first deal since 2001 to curtail oil output jointly and ease a global glut after more than two years of low prices that overstretched many budgets and spurred unrest in some countries.  Japan Oct core machinery orders rise, beating expectations Japan's October core machinery orders rose for the first time in three months to beat expectations, government data showed - a tentative sign of a pickup in capital expenditure. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) India's debt and foreign exchange markets are shut today for Id-e-Milad. GLOBAL MARKETS  Major U.S. stock indexes powered to another day of fresh record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending the week up 3 percent, as investors bid up shares in sectors that have lagged in the month-long rally since Donald Trump's presidential election.  Oil prices jumped to their highest levels in a year and a half after OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to cut oil output to ease a global glut, while the U.S. dollar extended gains before a Federal Reserve meeting this week, at which a rate hike is widely expected.  The dollar inched higher ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting that was expected to deliver an interest rate hike as well as clues to future monetary policy, while the euro remained under pressure after the European Central Bank's dovish moves last week.  U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday with benchmark yields marking a fifth consecutive week of increases on stronger-than-forecast data on China inflation and U.S. consumer sentiment ahead of $56 billion in government debt supply next week.  Oil prices shot up by 4 percent to their highest level since 2015 after OPEC and other producers over the weekend reached their first deal since 2001 to jointly reduce output in order to rein in oversupply and prop up the market.  Gold prices edged lower in Asian trade, reaching a new 10-month low as the dollar strengthened on expectations of a U.S. rate hike this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.46/67.49 December 9 - - 10-yr bond yield 6.61 pct Month-to-date $74.91 mln - Year-to-date $4.23 bln - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru)