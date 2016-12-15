Morning News Call - India, December 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha at event organised by Association of Investment Bankers of India in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant briefs media on digital payments in New Delhi. 5:45 pm: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant at CII India Health summit in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - POST-FED ASIA OUTLOOK with Jim Walker, Founder and MD, Asianomics Jim joins us as the Fed concludes its last policy meeting of 2016. He will give us his views at 9:30 am on what's in store from central banks in 2017, and whether interest in commodities, risk assets and currencies could sustain. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  S&P says India's demonetisation hurts confidence in RBI India's surprise move to abolish high-value rupee notes has undermined the central bank's reputation for competence and independence, even as it remains a credible institution, Standard & Poor's director Kyran Curry said on Wednesday.  India's demonetisation drive drags down Nepal's economy India's scrapping of high-value bank notes last month has dragged down economic growth in neighbouring Nepal with trade, remittances and tourist numbers all down, BMI Research, a group company of the Fitch rating agency, said on Wednesday.  Tata Motors director alleges governance lapses by parent Tata Sons An independent director of Tata Motors has alleged governance lapses by the automaker's parent, Tata Sons, and said it wrongly influenced directors, stirring up a public power struggle at India's biggest conglomerate.  India's diesel demand boosts rare imports of the fuel A rise in diesel demand is boosting India's rare imports of the industrial and transport fuel, helping to mop up some of the excess supply of the fuel in Asia, traders said on Wednesday.  Wholesale prices up 3.15 pct y/y in Nov Wholesale prices rose 3.15 percent year-on-year in November, its slowest pace in five months, government data showed on Wednesday.  NSE chairman says bourse to file for IPO by Dec. 20 - TV National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chairman Ashok Chawla said on Wednesday that the bourse operator plans to file a so-called draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with regulator by Dec. 20 for its long-awaited initial public offering. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed lifts rates, sees faster pace of hikes in Trump's first year The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and signaled a faster pace of increases in 2017 as central bankers adapted to the incoming Trump administration's promises of tax cuts, spending and deregulation.  Rebel officials say Aleppo evacuation plan back on track Syrian opposition groups said an evacuation of rebel-held areas of Aleppo was back on track and expected to begin early, but uncertainty persisted as a media outlet run by Lebanon's Hezbollah said truce talks faced "big complications".  Yahoo says 1 billion accounts exposed in newly discovered security breach Yahoo Inc warned on Wednesday that it had uncovered yet another massive cyber attack, saying data from more than 1 billion user accounts was compromised in August 2013, making it the largest breach in history. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,132.50, down 0.60 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the Federal Reserve's widely expected rate increase and indication of a faster-than-anticipated pace of tightening next year fuelled concerns about foreign fund outflows.  Indian government bonds will likely take a tumble, as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased the policy interest rate and hinted at faster-than-anticipated rate hikes in 2017, which may trigger capital outflows. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.41 pct-6.50 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell the most in two months on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signaled hikes could come next year at a faster pace than some expected.  Asian shares and currencies struggled after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted at the risk of a faster pace of tightening than investors were positioned for.  The dollar hovered near a 14-year peak against a basket of major currencies, receiving a major boost after the Federal Reserve increased the number of projected interest rate hikes for 2017.  Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields surged on Wednesday, with those on two-year notes climbing to their highest in more than seven years after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in a year and flagged more rate increases in 2017.  Oil prices dropped as a hike in U.S. interest rates drove money away from commodities and into U.S. bonds and the dollar, but a tighter fuel market looms in 2017 due to planned production cuts led by OPEC and Russia.  Gold prices fell to a new low in more than 10 months as the dollar surged after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the first time in a year and signalled further rate hikes for 2017. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.82/67.85 December 14 -$93.70 mln $2.37 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.62 pct Month-to-date $15.89 mln -$2.40 bln Year-to-date $4.17 bln -$5.55 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.43 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru)