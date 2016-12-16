Morning News Call - India, December 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa at FICCI event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Last day of parliament's 2016 winter session in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairman M.S. Sahoo interacts with media in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - G7 FX CHARTING with G Wilson Leung, Chief Market Strategist, Trendsetter With the U.S. election and the FOMC meeting now behind us, currency traders are now looking ahead to formulate trading plans for next year. Leung will share his thoughts on the next directional moves in the major pair trading for early 2017 at 09:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's trade deficit widens to $13 billion in November India's trade deficit widened to $13 billion in November from a provisional $10.16 billion last month, government data showed on Thursday.  Uber expects Indian profit soon in fierce fight with Ola Uber Technologies expects to turn a profit in India soon as the ride-hailing firm takes on home-grown rival Ola, the United States-based company's CEO Travis Kalanick said.  India infuses $74 billion of cash post Nov 8 - official India's central bank has infused more than 5 trillion rupees ($73.66 billion) of currency notes into the banking system since Nov. 8, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Thursday.  Indian economy well cushioned to absorb Fed rate hike impact - adviser The Indian economy is "well cushioned" to absorb the impact of U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike, the chief economic adviser at the ministry of finance Arvind Subramanian said on Thursday, amid fears of capital outflows from India.  India needs simple GST structure with lower rates: adviser India should aspire for a simple structure for its proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) with lower rates, the chief economic adviser at the ministry of finance said, amid deadlock between the federal and the state governments over the draft of new law. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Buses evacuate thousands of exhausted Aleppo residents in ceasefire deal Thousands of people were evacuated on Thursday from the last rebel bastion in Aleppo, the first to leave under a ceasefire deal that would end years of fighting for the city and mark a major victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.  Putin turned Russia election hacks in Trump's favor - U.S. officials Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised his intelligence agencies' hacking of the U.S. presidential election and turned it from a general attempt to discredit American democracy to an effort to help Donald Trump, three U.S. officials said on Thursday.  Toyota unlocks its engine technology, could sell to rivals Long guarded about what was beneath the hood of its pioneering Prius cars, Toyota Motor Corp plans to open up its powertrain technology to rivals, hoping this will boost sales and speed up the industry's shift to lower-emission vehicles. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,165.00, down 0.22 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. currency, tracking its Asian peers, as the dollar index hovered near 14-year highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's indication of a faster pace of rate increases next year.  Indian government bonds will likely open steady-to-lower, as investors remain sour on debt after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised policy interest rate and hinted at a faster tightening next year. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.41 pct-6.50 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.  The dollar stood near a 14-year peak, bond yields were highly elevated and Asian stocks struggled for traction as global markets continued adjusting to the idea of higher U.S. interest rates.  The dollar stood tall, on track for hefty gains for the week, after scaling 14-year highs against the euro as well as a broader basket of currencies on expectations of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of more interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve next year, although those on long-dated bonds came off their highs after fairly tame consumer inflation data for November.  Oil prices edged up after market sources said Kuwait had told customers it was cutting supplies by more than initially expected from January as part of a coordinated effort by oil producers to drain a global glut.  Gold prices held near their weakest level in 10-1/2 months as the U.S. dollar surged to multi-year peaks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and projected further rate hikes in 2017. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.84/67.87 December 15 -$90.23 mln -$137.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.75 pct Month-to-date -$54.72 mln -$2.54 bln Year-to-date $4.10 bln -$5.69 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.83 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru)