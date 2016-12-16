FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Morning News Call - India, December 16
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 3:11 AM / 8 months ago

Morning News Call - India, December 16

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and Finance Secretary
Ashok Lavasa at FICCI event in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Last day of parliament's 2016 winter session in New Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairman M.S. Sahoo
interacts with media in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - G7 FX CHARTING with G Wilson Leung, Chief Market Strategist,
Trendsetter
    With the U.S. election and the FOMC meeting now behind us, currency traders
are now looking ahead to formulate trading plans for next year. Leung will share
his thoughts on the next directional moves in the major pair trading for early
2017 at 09:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India's trade deficit widens to $13 billion in November
    India's trade deficit widened to $13 billion in November from a provisional
$10.16 billion last month, government data showed on Thursday. 
     Uber expects Indian profit soon in fierce fight with Ola
    Uber Technologies expects to turn a profit in India soon as the ride-hailing
firm takes on home-grown rival Ola, the United States-based company's CEO Travis
Kalanick said. 
     India infuses $74 billion of cash post Nov 8 - official
    India's central bank has infused more than 5 trillion rupees ($73.66
billion) of currency notes into the banking system since Nov. 8, Economic
Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Thursday. 
     Indian economy well cushioned to absorb Fed rate hike impact - adviser
    The Indian economy is "well cushioned" to absorb the impact of U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate hike, the chief economic adviser at the ministry of finance
Arvind Subramanian said on Thursday, amid fears of capital outflows from India.
 
     India needs simple GST structure with lower rates: adviser
    India should aspire for a simple structure for its proposed Goods and
Services Tax (GST) with lower rates, the chief economic adviser at the ministry
of finance said, amid deadlock between the federal and the state governments
over the draft of new law. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Buses evacuate thousands of exhausted Aleppo residents in ceasefire deal
    Thousands of people were evacuated on Thursday from the last rebel bastion
in Aleppo, the first to leave under a ceasefire deal that would end years of
fighting for the city and mark a major victory for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. 
     Putin turned Russia election hacks in Trump's favor - U.S. officials
    Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised his intelligence agencies'
hacking of the U.S. presidential election and turned it from a general attempt
to discredit American democracy to an effort to help Donald Trump, three U.S.
officials said on Thursday. 
     Toyota unlocks its engine technology, could sell to rivals
    Long guarded about what was beneath the hood of its pioneering Prius cars,
Toyota Motor Corp plans to open up its powertrain technology to rivals, hoping
this will boost sales and speed up the industry's shift to lower-emission
vehicles. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,165.00, down 0.22 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S.
currency, tracking its Asian peers, as the dollar index hovered near 14-year
highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's indication of a faster pace of rate
increases next year.
     Indian government bonds will likely open steady-to-lower, as investors
remain sour on debt after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised policy interest rate
and hinted at a faster tightening next year. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.41 pct-6.50 pct band.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares, a day after the
Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.
 
     The dollar stood near a 14-year peak, bond yields were highly elevated and
Asian stocks struggled for traction as global markets continued adjusting to the
idea of higher U.S. interest rates. 
     The dollar stood tall, on track for hefty gains for the week, after
scaling 14-year highs against the euro as well as a broader basket of currencies
on expectations of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. 
     U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of more
interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve next year, although those on
long-dated bonds came off their highs after fairly tame consumer inflation data
for November. 
     Oil prices edged up after market sources said Kuwait had told customers it
was cutting supplies by more than initially expected from January as part of a
coordinated effort by oil producers to drain a global glut. 
     Gold prices held near their weakest level in 10-1/2 months as the U.S.
dollar surged to multi-year peaks after the Federal Reserve raised interest
rates and projected further rate hikes in 2017. 
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         67.84/67.87  December 15      -$90.23 mln  -$137.40 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.75 pct     Month-to-date    -$54.72 mln  -$2.54 bln
                                Year-to-date     $4.10 bln    -$5.69 bln
 
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.83 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.