Morning News Call - India, January 3

INDIA TOP NEWS  PM Modi defends cash ban, announces incentives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of incentives to the poor, farmers, women and small businesses on Saturday in a New Year's address, and defended his recent decision to abolish high denomination bank notes.  Indian banks aim to boost credit growth with sharp rate cuts Indian banks, led by market leader State Bank of India, announced sharp cuts to their lending rates after a recent surge in deposits, raising hopes that lower borrowing costs will help spark credit growth in Asia's third-largest economy.  Cricket-Top Indian officials removed for stalling reforms Indian cricket board president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed by the country's top court on Monday for failing to implement administrative reforms within the body.  India to start taxing capital gains to Singapore investors from April India will start imposing capital gains tax on investments coming from Singapore from April and fully withdraw exemptions in two years as the two countries agreed to amend a decade-old treaty after New Delhi rolled back similar concessions to Mauritius and Cyprus earlier this year.  Indian coal mine death toll rises to 16, some still trapped The death toll in an Indian coal mine collapse rose to 16 on Saturday and could rise further, officials said, as some people are still feared trapped at a coalfield run by state-owned Coal India Limited.  Indian exchange's IPO under cloud, but unlikely to be derailed The disclosure by the National Stock Exchange that some high-frequency trading brokers may have been provided unfair access to its servers is unlikely to derail the Indian bourse operator's IPO plans, a senior regulatory source and investors said on Thursday.  Apple partner Wistron seeks to expand India smartphone parts plant -govt official Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, has applied for permission to expand its plant in the Indian city of Bengaluru, a high-ranking regional government official said on Monday.  Israel warns on travel to India, citing immediate threat of attacks Israel's anti-terrorism directorate issued a travel warning for India on Friday, citing an immediate threat of attack to Western and tourist targets, particularly in the south-west of the country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Islamic State claims Istanbul attack, gunman remains at large Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a New Year's Day mass shooting in a packed Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, an attack carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large.  China December factory activity rises to near 4-year high-Caixin PMI China's factory activity picked up more than expected in December as demand accelerated, with output reaching a near six-year high, a private business survey showed on Tuesday, giving the manufacturing sector a solid boost heading into 2017.  South Korea pushes for extradition of daughter of President Park's friend South Korean authorities said on Tuesday they will proceed with steps to extradite Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of a central figure in a South Korean political scandal that has led to a parliament vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,201.00, trading up 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data ebbed concerns of slowdown in Asia's largest economy, boosting regional stock indices.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher in opening trade, after India's federal government curtailed its weekly borrowings for the rest of the financial year. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.36 pct - 6.42 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks slumped on the last trading day of the year on Friday, led down by Apple and other big tech stocks, but major indexes still posted solid gains in 2016.  Asian stocks began 2017 on a flat note, uninspired by a surge in European markets to their highest in more than a year, while the dollar resumed its climb after last week's stumble.  The U.S. dollar held firm as the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates this year kept sentiment bullish, while a surprisingly upbeat reading on Chinese manufacturing gave the Aussie dollar a lift.  U.S. Treasury debt yields closed lower on Friday in a shortened session, falling for the third straight day to end a weak fourth quarter with a modest consolidation and round out a year of surprises.  Oil prices rose in the first trading hours of 2017, buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will be effective in draining the global supply glut.  Gold began the new year quietly, edging up slightly, despite pressure from a strong dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.00/68.03 January 2 -$38.31 mln -$11.29 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.62 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date - -