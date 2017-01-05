Morning News Call - India, January 5

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai to speak at event. 2:45 pm: Trade minister Nirmala Sitharaman to brief media on meeting of Council for Trade Development and Promotion. LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES TECHNICALS with Wang Tao, Reuters Market Analyst for Commodities Technicals Wang joins us at 09:00 am to discuss his 2017 Q1 outlook for commodities on the charts. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT-TRADING INDIA FORUM- Commodity Outlook - 2017 with Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Commtrendz research, Columnist at ET Gold ended 2016 with a 9 pct gain but masks the 30 pct rally it accumulated at one time. Has the safe haven tag taken a beating? And what about its siamese-twin, silver? We also of course have crude and soft commodities. For views on these and more we have Gnanasekar joining us at 11:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian services activity contracts for second month in December after cash ban India's services industry ended 2016 on a sour note, contracting for a second month in a row in December as orders shrank amid a severe cash shortage, a private business survey showed on Wednesday.  Indian state elections to begin next month will test PM Modi India's election commission on Wednesday scheduled five state polls for the next two months that will test support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gamble to abolish high-denomination banknotes.  HDFC Bank to cut lending rates by 75-90 bps - source HDFC Bank Ltd is set to cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates across maturities by 75 to 90 basis points, effective Jan. 7, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.  Video of New Year attack on woman in India's tech hub prompts police probe Police in India's technology hub of Bengaluru said on Wednesday they had begun investigating reports of a New Year's assault on a woman after a video emerged showing the attack by two men, as bystanders watched. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed policymakers agree Trump fiscal boost poses inflation risk Almost all Federal Reserve policymakers thought the economy could grow more quickly because of fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration and many were eyeing faster interest rate increases, minutes from the central bank's December meeting showed.  China services sector activity rises to 17-month high in December-Caixin PMI Growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 17-month high in December, a private survey showed, adding to views that the world's second-largest is entering the new year with stronger momentum.  Apple confirms $1 bln investment in SoftBank tech fund Apple Inc confirmed on Wednesday its plans to invest $1 billion in a tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,236.50, up 0.47 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the greenback retreated from 14-year highs after investors took profits following a recent rally.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely open steady-to-higher ahead of a fresh supply of notes tomorrow, as investors expect a policy rate cut next month amid truncated government borrowing. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.33 pct-6.39 pct band today. The bond had closed at 104.34 rupees, yielding 6.36 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. shares ended higher on Wednesday even after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed concerns that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest rate increases to ward off inflation.  Asian stocks rose for an eighth consecutive day, buoyed by further gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy shares.  The dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak against a basket of currencies, as investors locked in gains from its two-month-old rally since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.  U.S. Treasury debt yields slid in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting struck a more uncertain tone than the market expected, especially with respect to the new administration's fiscal policies.  Oil prices dipped on doubts producers would fully deliver on promises to cut output, although record U.S. automobile sales and falling crude stocks offered markets some support.  Gold rose to its highest in four weeks as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.88/67.91 January 4 - -$31.01 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.60 pct Month-to-date - $53.12 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1=68.05 Indian rupees)