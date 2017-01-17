FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, January 17
January 17, 2017

Morning News Call - India, January 17

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Health Minister J.P.
Nadda at an event in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT-GLOBAL TRADE
    We chat with Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director of the International Trade
Centre, about the outlook for global trade in the context of Brexit and Trump's
presidency at 12:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd expects a sharp
rise in operating profit from the next financial year as it completes an
expansion of its core refining and petrochemicals business, a senior executive
said on Monday. 
     Jaitley says July 1 rollout of GST "more realistic"
    India's new nationwide sales tax is now expected to be rolled out from July
after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday managed to break a three-month
long deadlock on who would administer the tax. 
     IMF upgrades China growth estimate on stimulus, downgrades India after
cash crunch
    The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its forecast for China's
economic growth this year by 0.3 percentage points to 6.5 percent, on
expectations of continued policy stimulus. 
     India cenbank relaxes cash withdrawal limit with immediate effect
    India's central bank on Monday relaxed cash withdrawal limits from automated
teller machines and current accounts with immediate effect. 
     Indian election commission backs son in family dispute over party
    India's election commission on Monday backed the leader of the country's
biggest state in his battle with his father for control of their party, a feud
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to exploit in a crucial election.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Britain will not seek "half in, half out" EU deal -PM May
    Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of
the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May will say, according to her
office, in a speech setting out her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks
with the bloc. 
     Chinese president to defend globalisation in Davos
    Chinese President Xi Jinping will defend globalisation in the face of
mounting public hostility in the West in a speech at the World Economic Forum
that will underline Beijing's growing global role. 
     Europeans look past Trump remarks to keep trans-Atlantic alliance alive
    If Washington's European allies had any hope that Donald Trump would sound
less like Donald Trump now that he is days from the U.S. presidency, his first
European newspaper interview quickly buried it. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,452.00, up 0.2 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the
dollar, as traders remain cautious amid concerns that U.K. Prime Minister
Theresa May will lay out plans for Britain's decisive break from the European
Union at a speech later today.
     Indian government bonds will likely open steady, as the market continues
to await fresh triggers, while a lack of clarity on the next interest rate cut
damps investor sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 6.41 pct-6.46 pct band today. The bond had closed
at 103.75 rupees, its lowest since Jan. 2, yielding 6.44 pct yesterday.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Asian stocks and the pound sagged as investors waited for British Prime
Minister Theresa May to lay out plans to exit the European Union, which traders
fear will see Britain lose access to the bloc's single market. 
     The British pound flirted with a three-month low, hit by fears that Prime
Minister Theresa May's speech later in the day will set Britain on course to
lose access to the lucrative European Union single market. 
     Oil markets were mixed, supported by Saudi Arabia saying it would strictly
adhere to a commitment to cut output, but held back by scepticism in financial
markets that oversupply would be curbed. 
     Gold prices inched up, after hitting more than seven-week highs in the
prior session, ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May on plans
for a "hard Brexit", which could dent risk sentiment and boost safe-haven assets
like gold. 
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         68.09/68.12  January 16       -$50.95 mln  -$54.92 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.68 pct     Month-to-date    -            -$312.18 mln
                                Year-to-date     -            -
 
        
    ($1= 68.10 Indian rupees)
    

 (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

