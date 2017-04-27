Morning News Call - India, April 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai 4:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MIDDLE EAST INVESTMENT As the oil price fluctuates, we ask what Middle East economies are doing to diversify with economist Riad el Khouri, Director, GeoEconomica at 2:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Kia Motors says to invest $1.1 billion to build first Indian factory South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp said it plans to sign a deal to invest about $1.1 billion to build its first factory in India, aiming to tap a fast growing market at a time when its China sales are sagging. • Axis Bank says "worst is behind" as Q4 beats estimates Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected 43 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit and said the worst was over in terms of bad loans that have surged in the past year. • NSE's listing may 'take some time' - regulator The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday. • Canadian pension fund CPPIB targets new investment avenues in India Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in India's financial services, telecoms and logistics sectors to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB's Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said on Wednesday. • India's finance minister says no plan to tax farm income India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the government has no plans to tax agricultural income, a day after a senior economic adviser touched a political nerve by proposing farmers pay income tax like people in cities. • India's antitrust watchdog orders probe into Roche cancer drug India's antitrust regulator has ordered a probe into Swiss drugmaker Roche for allegedly using anti-competitive practices to restrict cheaper copies of a blockbuster cancer drug from reaching patients. • Trafigura buys more naphtha; snaps up Reliance cargo European trader Trafigura has bought 55,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Reliance Industries for end-May loading from Sikka, adding to its unusually high purchases of the fuel from the Singapore cash market, traders said on Wednesday. • India govt think-tank backs local GM crop policy -document India could prevent foreign firms monopolising the market for genetically modified (GM) seeds by allowing the sale of only locally developed varieties, a government think-tank has said, in a boost for transgenic mustard produced by a Delhi group. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • S.Korea, U.S. warn of punishment for N.Korea; U.S. stresses sanctions South Korea and the United States agreed on "swift punitive measures" against North Korea in the event of more provocation, although the United States signalled sanctions and diplomatic pressure were its priorities for now. • Trump's plan to slash business taxes seen as 'guidepost' by congressional Republicans President Donald Trump unveiled a one-page plan on Wednesday proposing deep U.S. tax cuts, many for businesses, that would make the federal deficit balloon if enacted, drawing a cautious welcome from fiscal conservatives and financial markets. • BOJ to offer upbeat economic view at policy meeting, talk down early stimulus exit The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady and signal its conviction the country's economic recovery is gaining momentum, taking heart from renewed optimism over the global economy as political concerns in France ebb. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,336.50, trading down 0.1 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to open a tad higher against the dollar, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s much-awaited tax reform plans failed to boost demand for the greenback. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as U.S. Treasury yields declined after President Donald Trump’s much-awaited tax reform plan failed to excite investors. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.93 pct - 6.99 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ticked lower on Wednesday following two sessions of strong gains as strong corporate earnings were offset by uncertainty over the feasibility of a proposed business tax cut. • Asian shares ticked down from a near two-year high after a long-awaited U.S. tax plan failed to inspire investors, though sentiment remains supported by global growth prospects and receding worries about political risks in Europe. • The dollar clung to gains against the yen after U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan offered no fresh surprises, halting the greenback's rally, while the market awaited the European Central Bank's upcoming monetary policy decision. • U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday, reversing steep losses sustained the last few sessions, as President Donald Trump unveiled a tax reform plan that largely underwhelmed the market. • Oil prices dipped, weighed down by a general sentiment of globally bloated markets, though traders said that prices seemed to have found support around current levels. • Gold edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.08/64.11 April 26 -$76.90 mln $35.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.19 Month-to-date -$157.78 mln $4.03 bln Year-to-date $6.63 bln $9.50 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.12 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)