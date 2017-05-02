FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Morning News Call - India, May 2
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 4 months ago

Morning News Call - India, May 2

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at ICICI Bank event in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT - POLITICS
    We take a look at the political betting odds ahead of the second round of
French elections with Reuters analyst Rob Howard, at 2:30 pm. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • ANALYSIS-Global pension funds warm to India's solar power ambitions
    Some of the world's biggest pension funds, seeking long-term returns on
green investments, are scouting for deals in India's solar power sector, where
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting $100 billion in investment in the next
five years.
    • India court approves $1.18 billion settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute - TV
    The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute
between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the
Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported
on Friday.
    • Paytm parent One97 set to raise over $1.8 billion from SoftBank
    One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set
to raise more than 120 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank
Group, the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources.
    • Ambuja Cements Q1 profit jumps four fold on higher sales volume
    India's Ambuja Cements, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, on
Friday reported an over four-fold surge in first-quarter net profit, as higher
cement sales volume and favourable pricing offset rising costs.
    • India's Federal Bank aims 3.25 pct net interest margin, growth across
segments
    India's Federal Bank, a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net
interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by
focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio,
its chief executive officer said.
    • Global med-tech firms, India locked in tussle after stent price sting
    A group of global medical-technology companies plans to tell Indian
officials next month that any further price control measures would risk future
investments and make them less likely to introduce new products in the country,
according to an industry source familiar with the matter.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump opens door to N.Korea meeting as Pyongyang hints tests to continue
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday opened the door to meeting North
Korea's Kim Jong Un, saying he would be honored to meet the young leader under
the right circumstances, even as Pyongyang suggested it would continue its
nuclear weapons tests.
    • ANALYSIS-Asian nations pulled into China's orbit as Trump puts America
first
    Across Asia, more and more countries are being pulled into Beijing's orbit,
with the timid stance adopted by Southeast Asian nations on the South China Sea
at a weekend summit a clear sign this fundamental geostrategic shift is
gathering momentum.
    • Japan wrestles over smoking ban as Olympics loom
    Tokyo risks being one of the unhealthiest Olympic Games hosts in years, as
an anti-smoking law exposes deep rifts over tobacco tax revenue, personal
freedom and the dangers of passive smoking, which kills thousands of Japanese
each year.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,357.00, trading little changed
from its previous close.
    • The Indian rupee is likely to edge higher against the dollar in early
trade, in line with regional peers, tracking broad dollar weakness following
soft U.S. data. Bunched-up foreign fund inflows following an extended weekend
will also likely help the rupee, traders said.
    • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower tracking gains in U.S.
Treasury yields ahead of the central bank’s auction of securities to soak up
liquidity in the banking system. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.94 pct - 6.99 pct band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big
tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq
Composite to another record high.
    • Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big
tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq
Composite to another record high.
    • The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen, lifted by Treasury yields
which surged after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented on the
possibility of ultra long-term bond issuance.
    • U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped on Monday in generally thin volume,
pressured by comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the
government is looking into the issuance of ultra long-term bonds, or those with
maturities beyond 30 years.
    • Oil prices edged down, as a recovery in Libyan output and rising U.S.
supplies raised worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly
tighten a bloated market.
    • Gold was steady after falling nearly one percent to a three-week low in
the previous session as equities and the dollar climbed, while worries over
North Korea eased.
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.19/64.22  April 28         -$179.02 mln  -$44.52 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.21         Month-to-date    -$171.38 mln  $3.92 bln
                                Year-to-date     $6.61 bln     $9.39 bln
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 64.24 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.