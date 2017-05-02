Morning News Call - India, May 2

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at ICICI Bank event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - POLITICS We take a look at the political betting odds ahead of the second round of French elections with Reuters analyst Rob Howard, at 2:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • ANALYSIS-Global pension funds warm to India's solar power ambitions Some of the world's biggest pension funds, seeking long-term returns on green investments, are scouting for deals in India's solar power sector, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting $100 billion in investment in the next five years. • India court approves $1.18 billion settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute - TV The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday. • Paytm parent One97 set to raise over $1.8 billion from SoftBank One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set to raise more than 120 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank Group, the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources. • Ambuja Cements Q1 profit jumps four fold on higher sales volume India's Ambuja Cements, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, on Friday reported an over four-fold surge in first-quarter net profit, as higher cement sales volume and favourable pricing offset rising costs. • India's Federal Bank aims 3.25 pct net interest margin, growth across segments India's Federal Bank, a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said. • Global med-tech firms, India locked in tussle after stent price sting A group of global medical-technology companies plans to tell Indian officials next month that any further price control measures would risk future investments and make them less likely to introduce new products in the country, according to an industry source familiar with the matter. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump opens door to N.Korea meeting as Pyongyang hints tests to continue U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday opened the door to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un, saying he would be honored to meet the young leader under the right circumstances, even as Pyongyang suggested it would continue its nuclear weapons tests. • ANALYSIS-Asian nations pulled into China's orbit as Trump puts America first Across Asia, more and more countries are being pulled into Beijing's orbit, with the timid stance adopted by Southeast Asian nations on the South China Sea at a weekend summit a clear sign this fundamental geostrategic shift is gathering momentum. • Japan wrestles over smoking ban as Olympics loom Tokyo risks being one of the unhealthiest Olympic Games hosts in years, as an anti-smoking law exposes deep rifts over tobacco tax revenue, personal freedom and the dangers of passive smoking, which kills thousands of Japanese each year. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,357.00, trading little changed from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to edge higher against the dollar in early trade, in line with regional peers, tracking broad dollar weakness following soft U.S. data. Bunched-up foreign fund inflows following an extended weekend will also likely help the rupee, traders said. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields ahead of the central bank’s auction of securities to soak up liquidity in the banking system. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.94 pct - 6.99 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high. • The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen, lifted by Treasury yields which surged after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented on the possibility of ultra long-term bond issuance. • U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped on Monday in generally thin volume, pressured by comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the government is looking into the issuance of ultra long-term bonds, or those with maturities beyond 30 years. • Oil prices edged down, as a recovery in Libyan output and rising U.S. supplies raised worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten a bloated market. • Gold was steady after falling nearly one percent to a three-week low in the previous session as equities and the dollar climbed, while worries over North Korea eased. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.19/64.22 April 28 -$179.02 mln -$44.52 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.21 Month-to-date -$171.38 mln $3.92 bln Year-to-date $6.61 bln $9.39 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.24 Indian rupees)