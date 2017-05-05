To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brief media in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to brief media in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news. Test your wits and googling speed at 11:00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Coal India considering listing on London's LSE -sources Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and has had early discussions with the LSE, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. • India's service sector growth nearly stalls in April, prices rise-PMI Growth in India's dominant services industry came close to stalling in April as new orders slowed to a trickle, forcing companies to spend more on aggressive advertising campaigns as they fought for business, a private survey showed on Thursday. • India's rule revamp to make bad loan resolution more effective-finance secretary India's revamp of its banking regulations will make the mechanism to deal with bad loans more effective, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said on Thursday, although he declined to share details of the amendments. • INTERVIEW-Infosys plays down cost concerns on U.S. hiring plan Infosys said its plans to hire thousands of workers in the United States would enable faster deployment of staff in areas such as big data and cloud, dismissing concerns about additional labour costs. • India gold demand seen muted in H2 on new national sales tax-WGC Gold demand in India could be muted in the second half of 2017, as the rollout of a new national sales tax from July is expected to dent appetite in the world's second-biggest consumer, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. House votes to repeal, replace Obamacare, Senate battle looms The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate. • C919 jet set for maiden flight, in test of China's aviation ambitions China's home-grown C919 passenger jet is set to take to the skies on its long-delayed maiden flight, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market. • J&J ordered to pay $110 million in U.S. talc-powder trial Johnson & Johnson on Thursday was ordered by a Missouri jury to pay over $110 million to a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,351.00, down 0.38 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, as a decline in crude oil prices and other commodities undermined global risk appetite. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields and ahead of a weekly supply of notes today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.96 pct - 7.02 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall for the energy sector countered some solid earnings reports, with major stock indexes closing little changed after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a healthcare overhaul. • Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election. • The euro traded near a six-month high against the dollar, supported by expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential election. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after strong labor data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve was likely to raise interest rates again in June, and as investors waited on Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for April. • Oil prices were marooned near five-months lows after a near 5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising U.S. supply, wiping out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to curb output. • Gold inched up as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.20/64.23 May 4 -$93.61 mln $192.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.23 Month-to-date -$66.46 mln $319.05 mln Year-to-date $6.37 bln $9.71 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.18 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)