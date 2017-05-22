To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to brief media in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Textile Minister Smriti Irani to brief media in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: GAIL India earnings press meet in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried India on Friday unveiled four rate bands under a new sales tax for services such as telecoms, insurance and restaurants, a move experts said could complicate compliance and leave businesses at the mercy of an intrusive tax bureaucracy. • India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April. • Tata Power misses 4th-qtr profit estimates as costs rise India's Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins. • India's "new Silk Road" snub highlights gulf with China China invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six cabinet colleagues to its "new Silk Road" summit this month, even offering to rename a flagship Pakistani project running through disputed territory to persuade them to attend, a top official in Modi's ruling group and diplomats said. • Dassault hopes to sell more Rafales to India French planemaker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start talks with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full negotiations in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday. • India's state-run HUDCO shares surge nearly 30 percent on trading debut Shares in India's Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) surged nearly 30 percent at their market debut on Friday as investors sought to buy into the property sector of a country where housing demand is among the highest in the world. • Dr Reddy's sees no impact from pricing regulator notice Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it expects no impact from a recent government notice that said the company is selling a high blood pressure drug that lacks the pricing regulator's approval. • India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump tells Middle East to 'drive out' Islamist extremists President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims. • North Korea says missile tests warhead guidance, ready for deployment North Korea said on Monday it has successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile to confirm the reliability of the late-stage guidance of the nuclear warhead, indicating further advances in the ability to hit U.S. targets. • Japan April exports rise again, trade surplus with U.S. narrows Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady economic recovery. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,476.00, up 0.22 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely higher against the dollar, as local indices are expected to track a rebound in regional equity markets, while uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic agenda remains a drag on sentiment. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as states will borrow more than what they had initially planned via debt auctions tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.83 pct-6.88 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose but closed on Friday below their session highs on renewed concerns about Donald Trump's presidency, after two new reports related to a federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's election campaign. • Asian stocks are set to edge higher following cautious gains on Wall Street, though the dollar is set to come under pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy. • The dollar struggled to push ahead, holding near six-month lows against a basket of currencies as investors assessed the impact of U.S. political turmoil and a resurgent euro. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors worried that allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump would disrupt efforts to cut taxes and increase spending. • Oil prices rose, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut may not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened to tighten the market and prop up prices. • Gold prices held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.82/64.85 May 19 -$153.19 mln $112.31 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 Month-to-date $819.84 mln $2.41 bln Year-to-date $7.26 bln $11.80 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.64 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)