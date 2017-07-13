Morning News Call - India, July 13

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Skoda Octavia launch event in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra Mini Van launch event in Mumbai. 2:50 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: JSW Energy annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. GMF: SAMSUNG BEATS INTEL The South Korean chip-making giant is on track to become the world's biggest despite the recall of millions of its Galaxy Note S7 device last year and the prosecution of its chief Jay Y. Lee. INDIA TOP NEWS • June inflation slowest in more than 5 years India's annual retail inflation eased in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, as food prices fell, building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rate when it meets for a monetary policy review on Aug 2. • Reliance Jio acknowledges systems breach in police complaint Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is looking into reports of a major leak of user data, has filed a police complaint alleging "unlawful access to its systems," a police officer involved in the investigation said on Wednesday. • SEBI asks for feedback to grow equity derivatives market India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday solicited feedback from market participants on how to grow and develop equity derivative markets in the country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says he does not fault son for meeting Russian lawyer U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not fault his son Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign and that he was unaware of the meeting until a few days ago. • Fed's Yellen says rate and portfolio plans on track, cautions on inflation The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates and begin winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. • U.S. informs South Korea plans to start talks to amend trade pact The United States notified South Korea on Wednesday it plans to start negotiating amendments to a five-year-old free trade agreement with Seoul and called a meeting to kick off the talks for next month. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures was at 9,876.50, up 0.41 pct from previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar tracking Asian peers, as the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech pushed back bets for a U.S. interest rate hike later this year on concerns over low inflation, bringing U.S. Treasury yields to multi-week lows and hurting demand for the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow rose to a record high close while U.S. stocks kept their upward momentum Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony to gradually raise interest rates. • Asian shares scaled a two-year top as investors wagered policy tightening in the United States would be glacial at best, lifting Wall Street to record peaks and lowering bond yields almost everywhere. • The dollar was capped against a basket of currencies early after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not sound as hawkish as many had anticipated, while the Canadian dollar stood near a 13-month high after its country's central bank hiked interest rates for the first time since 2010. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen dampened expectations for an interest rate hike later this year and in 2018, as she remained cautious about inflation. • Oil dipped as producer club OPEC said it expected demand for its crude to decline next year as rivals pump more, pointing to a market surplus in 2018 despite efforts to tighten supply. • Gold prices held steady after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair said the central bank would only gradually tighten monetary policy, curbing speculation that interest rates would rise more than once this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.54/64.57 July 12 $56.0 mln $364.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.86 pct Month-to-date -$219.11 mln $1.47 bln Year-to-date $8.37 bln $19.47 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.54 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)