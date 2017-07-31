FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, July 31
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 3:22 AM / an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, July 31

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: Government to release June Infrastructure output data in Mumbai.
    
    TRADING INDIA FORUM - COMMODITY EXCHANGES - THE WAY FORWARD 
    Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange Group (DGCX) commenced trading in November
2005 as the first derivatives exchange in the MENA region. It also trades the
only exchange-related India Rupee Options product offered outside India. With
trading in precious commodities surging, we speak to Gaurang Desai who is the
CEO of DGCX on the future of commodity exchanges in both the MENA and the EMEA
regions. To join the conversation at 1:00 pm IST, click on the link: here
    
    LIVECHAT - FOREX WEEK AHEAD 
    FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm IST. To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
        
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • As food prices slump, pressure grows for more India interest rate cuts
    A nearly 60 percent drop in prices of a popular type of lentil is hurting
Indian farmer Sanjay Somwanshi, but it is doing wonders for the country's
inflation - and piling pressure on a stubborn central bank to cut interest rates
more aggressively.
    • Larsen & Toubro June-quarter profit up 46 percent, misses estimates 
    Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted an about 46
percent increase in June-quarter net profit, boosted by higher revenue from its
infrastructure business.
    • SEBI calls on exchanges, clearing corps to better deal with tech glitches 
    India's market regulator admonished stock exchanges, clearing corporations
and depositoriesto have procedures in place to deal with technological
disruptions or cyber attacks, and to quickly share any information when such
instances occur.
    • POLL-Low inflation to encourage India central bank to cut rates next week 
    The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates when it meets on
Aug. 2, responding to an inflation rate running well below target, but an
improving economy is likely to keep it on the sidelines for a long time
thereafter, a Reuters poll showed.
    • India signs potash import deal with Russia's Uralkali at $240/T 
    India has agreed to pay 6 percent higher price than the previous year to
Russia's Uralkali for importing 650,000 tonnes of potash in the year beginning
August, said P.S. Gahlaut, managing director of Indian Potash Ltd. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Putin says U.S. must cut 755 diplomatic staff, more measures possible
    President Vladimir Putin said the United States would have to cut its
diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people and that Moscow could consider
additional measures against Washington as a response to new U.S. sanctions
approved by Congress.
    • China July factory growth cools slightly as export orders ease - official
PMI 
    Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed marginally in July,
reinforcing expectations the world's second-largest economy will cool in coming
months as borrowing costs rise and regulators clamp down on riskier types of
financing.
    • Pakistan set to elect new prime minister Tuesday
    Pakistan's lawmakers will elect a new prime minister on Tuesday to replace
ousted leader Nawaz Sharif, with ruling party stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
expected to become interim leader until Sharif's own brother is eligible.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,028.50, trading down 0.06 percent
from its previous close.
    • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, on
broad greenback weakness post the U.S. economic data and increasing political
jitters in the world’s largest economy.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher, as investors may step
up purchases ahead of a widely-expected rate cut by the nation’s Monetary Policy
Committee this week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in
2027 is likely to trade in a 6.43 percent-6.48 percent band today.   
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 slipped on negative reactions to earnings reports from
high-profile names such as Amazon, Exxon and Starbucks and a drop in shares of
tobacco companies.
    • Asian shares turned positive after solid Chinese data following a
lacklustre start, while the dollar edged up but remained capped by U.S.
political uncertainty.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell after data showed that U.S. labor costs rose
less than expected in the second quarter, adding to concerns that inflation will
remain low.
    • Oil prices hit over two-month highs, lifted by a tightening U.S. crude
market and the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela.
    • Gold prices held around their highest in nearly seven weeks as tensions on
the Korean peninsula boosted safe-haven demand for the metal and as the U.S.
dollar hovered close to multi-month lows.
  
        
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.14/64.17  July 28          -$34.78 mln  $127.05 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.82 pct     Month-to-date    $580.53 mln  $3.10 bln
                                Year-to-date     $9.17 bln    $21.10 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

